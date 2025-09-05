Battle for Right-Wing TV Supremacy — Newsmax Is Suing Fox News "Fox told Newsmax, "Welcome to the big leagues." By Ivy Griffith Published Sept. 5 2025, 1:43 p.m. ET Source: Google

In the battle for supremacy among news networks, people are used to seeing channels slugging it out across the political aisle. CNN is taking pot shots at Fox News, and Newsmax is scrapping it out with MSNBC; the list goes on. In recent years, the political waters have muddied a little, but most channels still have their political leanings. Now, two networks are going head-to-head that you might not expect: Newsmax and Fox News.

Both are seen as the flagship news networks for Conservative and right-wing media, often championing the political platforms of far-right voices like President Donald Trump, among others. So why exactly did things devolve into an all-out legal war between the two? Here's what we know about why Newsmax is suing Fox News.

'Newsmax' host Greta van Susteren and 'Fox News' host Jesse Watters

Why is 'Newsmax' suing 'Fox News'?

It's undeniable that Fox News has a huge and looming presence in the world of right-leaning media. For decades, they have been the most public-facing network, providing what they promote as "fair and balanced" coverage of issues that matter to Conservative viewers. Although the general public may not believe their neutrality as much as they do, according to Pew Research polls. Nonetheless, they are a behemoth in Conservative media. Too large, if you ask Newsmax.

Newsmax slapped their colleague network with an anti-trust lawsuit claiming Fox engaged in illegal monopolistic actions in September 2025, accusing Fox of using hardball tactics, fees, and intimidation in order to prevent competition from growing in the political news arena. According to AP News, Fox's ratings have been outstripping all other major news networks, and Newsmax feels that they are intentionally blocking any competition from getting a fair shot at the top.

In Q2 of 2025, Fox had just under 3 million viewers, compared to Newsmax's just under 300,000 (via Barrett Media). AP reports that Newsmax's lawyer, Michael J. Guzman, says of the lawsuit: "Fox’s behavior represents a textbook abuse of monopoly power. The law is clear: competition, not coercion, should decide what news channels Americans can watch. By leveraging its must-have status, Fox has blocked new voices, suppressed consumer choice, and extracted excess profits."

According to the lawsuit, Fox turned to an agency which set up social media accounts to attack Newsmax's CEO, Chris Ruddy. Additionally, they hired private detectives to investigate and perhaps intimidate executives at the network. AP reports that the lawsuit reads in part, "Since the inception of Newsmax’s cable channel, Newsmax has faced threats and smear intimidation tactics to hurt or undermine the company and its executives."

In an attempt to resolve the issues peacefully, Newsmax addressed concerns with Fox. But when they shared their concerns, the lawsuit alleges, Fox replied, "Welcome to the big leagues." In a statement, CEO Ruddy shared, "Fox may have profited from exclusionary tactics and intimidation tactics for years, but those days are over."

