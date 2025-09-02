Have You Heard About the Trump-Poisoned-by-Putin Theory? Details “There must be something wrong with him.” By Jennifer Farrington Published Sept. 2 2025, 5:55 p.m. ET Source: Mega

There’s a new theory floating around about Donald Trump and his health, and no, this one has nothing to do with a “psychic” predicting his death date or a physical therapist projecting his remaining lifespan while claiming he has congestive heart failure. Instead, this theory takes us back to Aug. 15, 2025, when Trump met with Vladimir Putin in Anchorage for the Alaska Summit to discuss a potential ceasefire in Ukraine.

After that meeting, Trump seemingly went quiet, and some people claim they haven’t really heard from him since. After all, keeping tabs on the former president can be tricky if you’ve got a life and don't have the time to track his every move. But the alleged gap in visibility has been enough for conspiracy theorists to spin a new theory — that Trump was poisoned by Putin during their meeting. Or at the very least, that Putin left him sick. Let’s dig into this theory.

The Trump poisoned by Putin theory explained.

The Putin-poisoning theory gained traction on social media during Labor Day weekend, weeks after Donald Trump’s August 2025 summit with the Russian leader in Alaska. Conspiracy theorists claimed Trump’s public appearances became more sporadic afterward, sparking speculation that Putin somehow poisoned him. But there’s no evidence to support it. For starters, Trump wasn’t even alone at the meeting. Marco Rubio, Pete Hegseth, and several others were also there, and they’re all perfectly fine.

Sure, it wouldn’t be hard to piece together a motive for Putin to want Trump gone, but pulling something like that off would be a bold and risky move with massive consequences. But, the reality is, Trump is alive and well.

In fact, during a press conference held on Sept. 2, 2025, Fox News’s Senior White House Correspondent Peter Doocy even brought up the wave of rumors about his “poor” health while also mentioning the one that suggested he had died. Obviously, he didn't, but Trump seemed surprised by the rumors and assured he was fine, noting he’d been out giving multiple speeches.

Maybe those pushing the Putin poisoning Trump theory just missed him at these events. Not only was Trump standing and speaking just fine at the Sept. 2 press conference, but the day before, on Labor Day, he spent about five hours golfing at Trump National in Sterling, Virginia with his son Eric before heading home, according to People.

Trump slammed the media over the death rumors, claiming they have “little credibility.”

After hearing about the rumors at the Sept. 2 event, though the whole Putin-poisoning theory wasn’t mentioned, Trump slammed the media, saying it has such “little credibility” for pushing those stories.