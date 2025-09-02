The White House's Official TikTok Account Shared What Looks Like a Trump in Memoriam Video "If you think you're too young to do something great, you're wrong." By Jennifer Tisdale Published Sept. 2 2025, 1:12 p.m. ET Source: TikTok/@whitehouse

Social media has been aflutter after President Donald Trump was off the grid for about a week. To be clear, President Trump is in front of a camera or posting on Truth Social so much that even a day off would raise a few alarms. According to The Hill, former Biden administration aide Meghan Hays went on CNN's "The Lead" where she said Trump spent "26 days doing public events or talking to press" in August 2025. She said missing six days was "very concerning."

The president was photographed on Labor Day following death rumors that were circulating online, reported Newsweek. Photographs of President Trump uploaded to Getty Images show him getting into a car outside of the White House. A caption beneath said photos claims he was en route to one of his golf clubs. Things took a stranger turn when the White House's official TikTok account shared a video that looked like an in memoriam for the president. What is going on?

Source: Mega

Is it just us, or did the White House TikTok account share an in memoriam for President Tump?

The TikTok is titled "President Trump's 11 Life Lessons" which is already weird because who goes with 11 instead of 10? Maybe this video was produced by Spinal Tap. If these lessons were shared by someone else, they would all be incredibly useful, but they take on a slightly different note when we consider the source: a man determined to dismantle democracy.

These are the lessons Trump says he learned following a "lifetime of building dreams." Lesson 1: If you think you're too young to do something great, you're wrong.

Lesson 2: You have to love what you do.

Lesson 3: Think big.

Lesson 4: Work hard.

Lesson 5: Don't lose your momentum.

Lesson 6: To change the world, dare to be an outsider.

Lesson 7: Trust your instincts.

Lesson 8: Believe in the American dream.

Lesson 9: Think of yourself as a winner.

Lesson 10: Be an original.

Lesson 11: Never give up.

President Trump's 11 life lessons were also shared on the White House's website.

The White House uploaded the same video to its official YouTube account, then uploaded that video on the White House's website. As per usual, this is not what the White House's website is supposed to be used for. In general, the White House's website is a place for the policies and agenda of the current administration. What Trump shared feels more like a diary entry.

Comments under the YouTube video were turned off, but they were alive and kicking over on TikTok. More than one person commented that this looks like an in memoriam, with one such comment garnering nearly 8,000 likes. One person asked, "How many of those lessons were learned committing his various felonies and SAs?" Numerous individuals took the opportunity to once again demand the release of the Epstein files.