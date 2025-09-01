You’ve Got One Job This Labor Day — Laugh at These Priceless Memes "All I know is tomorrow is my day off!" By Jennifer Farrington Published Sept. 1 2025, 8:00 a.m. ET Source: iFunny/hairy_frog_2022

If there’s one time of year we’ve rightfully earned the chance to kick back and say “no thanks” to work, it’s Labor Day. Observed on the first Monday in September, the holiday has become synonymous with backyard parties and unbeatable sales (we’re lookin’ at you, mattress sellers). But its roots trace back to the late nineteenth century when labor activists pushed, and succeeded, in fighting for better working conditions.

Regardless of how you spend your Labor Day weekend, you’ve earned it because chances are, you worked your behind off. And as a little treat to sweeten the time you take lounging on the couch or maybe by the pool (because summer is comin’ to an end), we’ve got a few tasteful Labor Day memes for you to enjoy.

Let’s kick things off with a Labor Day meme that perfectly captures the feeling of knowing you're off on Monday.

Ah, there’s nothing like waking up on Labor Day, Monday morning, no less, with zero work obligations. Just you, your warm covers, and an entire day to do whatever you want!

But the Tuesday after Labor Day be like...

Going into Labor Day weekend, not having to check emails or answer calls for three days feels priceless. That Tuesday after the holiday, when you’re finally used to zero work… major vibe kill.

Your boss just before you clock out for Labor Day weekend.

Yeah… that’s a hard pass! Despite Labor Day being a U.S. federal holiday, there’s always that one boss who expects you to go above and beyond, as if you don’t already, and show up while everyone else enjoys the luxury of sleeping in. Maybe you know someone with that boss… or maybe the Friday before Labor Day happened to be your last day.

Totally...

reminder that Labor Day was born out of a resistance to and rejection of exploitative and oppressive working conditions by an organized, unionized working class ❤️ pic.twitter.com/IQl88o7Guj — Working Families Party 🐺 (@WorkingFamilies) September 2, 2024

Seriously… like, what’s the point of living if you’re going to spend every waking moment working? Maybe it’s time for labor activists to get busy again, because at the rate our economy is going, most of us won’t just be working every day, we might not even get to retire until 70 or 80!

Teacher's on Labor Day be like...

If you’re a teacher or have ever taught, Labor Day weekend is literally for rejuvenating, not partying, because managing kids day in and day out is exhausting!

Work hard, but can't play hard.

This one’s pretty ironic: we’re celebrating a day off from work, which earns us money, but then we’ve spent it all on food and rent, so now we can’t fully enjoy our Labor Day weekend the way we want. Very relatable!

Buh-bye!

Strutting out of the office like… Labor Day weekend is here, three days of zero work, and every step is pure joy.

"Let me tell ya something, they better not call me!"