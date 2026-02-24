Did Donald Trump Say the Queen Should Pardon Prince Andrew Over Epstein Connection? A viral article claims he did. By Niko Mann Published Feb. 24 2026, 2:17 p.m. ET Source: Mega

People are asking what Donald Trump said about Prince Andrew, who was stripped of his royal titles over his connection to Jeffrey Epstein and is now known as Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor. Epstein was awaiting trial for sex trafficking underage girls when he was found dead in his prison cell in 2019, and the former prince is accused of participating in his friend's illegal activities. An article claims Trump told Queen Elizabeth II that she should pardon her son over his Epstein association, but is it true?

Article continues below advertisement

The Thames Valley Police released a statement on Feb. 9, 2026, indicating that the former prince had been arrested for the "offence of misconduct in public office." "As part of the investigation, we have today, at approximately 8 a.m., arrested a man in his sixties from Norfolk on suspicion of misconduct in public office and are carrying out searches at addresses in Berkshire and Norfolk," read the statement. "The man remains in police custody at this time."

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Did Trump say the Queen should pardon her son?

A post attributed to Trump went viral on social media, and it claimed that the twice-impeached president wrote that Queen Elizabeth, who passed away back in 2022, should pardon the wayward prince. "The arrest of Prince Andrew is an unimaginable mistake," read the post. "Queen Elizabeth should pardon her own son. I would pardon my own kids if they ever needed it." Several people reacted to the fake post in the comment section and noted that the Queen was dead.

"Someone needs to tell Grandpa that Queen Elizabeth passed away 4 yrs ago," wrote one Facebook user. Another added, "He can go ask the Queen himself." However, the post is a parody that originated on Facebook, according to Snopes.

Article continues below advertisement

What did Trump really say about Prince Andrew and a pardon?

According to USA Today, Trump — who was also a good friend of the late pedophile — claimed that he himself was exonerated from any wrongdoing regarding the Epstein Files (he wasn't). He also said that Prince Andrew's arrest was "very sad." “Well, you know, I’m the expert in a way because I’ve been totally exonerated," he claimed, "It’s very nice. So I can actually speak about it very nicely."

Article continues below advertisement

"I think it’s a shame," he continued. "I think it’s very sad, I think it’s so bad for the royal family. It’s very, very sad. To me, it’s a very sad thing. When I see that, it’s a very sad thing.” Epstein reportedly died from suicide while in jail awaiting trial. According to CBS News, an FBI report from 2011 states that Prince Andrew knew that one girl he allegedly sexually assaulted was only 17 prior to the act.