Trevor Noah Could Face Legal Trouble After Joking About Epstein and Trump at the Grammys Published Feb. 2 2026, 11:03 a.m. ET

Comedian Trevor Noah is unabashedly himself in any room he chooses to occupy. His hilarious stand-up routines touch on issues such as race, politics, and .

During his hosting gig at the 2026 Grammy Awards, Trevor verbally whacked President Donald Trump by making multiple references to his presidency. One joke from the night was so bad (or good, depending on how you look at it) that it sparked one of Trump's infamous rants. Here's the scoop.

Trevor Noah's joke about Jeffrey Epstein mentioned Donald Trump.

During his time mingling with Grammy guests, Trevor addressed the relationship between Epstein and Trump. While reflecting on Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell's win for Song of the Year, the comedian noted that the win is similar to Trump's push for the U.S. to acquire Greenland.

"That is a Grammy that every artist wants almost as much as Trump wants Greenland," Trevor said to the audience. "Which makes sense, I mean, because Epstein’s island is gone, he needs a new one to hang out on with Bill Clinton."

The reference came days after millions of Epstein's files were released in January 2026. According to the BBC, the president was mentioned in the emails hundreds of times. However, Trump has denied being involved in the files and has said that while he and the late mogul were once friends, they fell out before Epstein's sexual assault arrest and his 2019 death. Amid the release of files, both the White House and the Justice Department pointed to a line in a news release accompanying the new batch of files.

"Some of the documents contain untrue and sensationalist claims against President Trump that were submitted to the FBI right before the 2020 election," the U.S. Justice Department said. "To be clear, the claims are unfounded and false, and if they have a shred of credibility, they certainly would have been weaponized against President Trump already."

Trump threatened to sue Trevor Noah following his Grammys joke.

Though Trump denies any involvement with Epstein's island, the president addressed his Grammys joke and made it clear he didn't find it funny at all. Soon after the Grammys aired, he took to Truth Social to further deny his relationship with Epstein. "The Grammy Awards are the WORST, virtually unwatchable! CBS is lucky not to have this garbage litter their airwaves any longer." Trump wrote. "The host, Trevor Noah, whoever he may be, is almost as bad as Jimmy Kimmel at the Low Ratings Academy Awards."

"Noah said, INCORRECTLY, about me, that Donald Trump and Bill Clinton spent time on Epstein Island. WRONG!!! I can’t speak for Bill, but I have never been to Epstein Island, nor anywhere close, and until tonight’s false and defamatory statement, have never been accused of being there, not even by the Fake News Media." Trump also said he's pursuing legal action against Trevor and referenced his victory in his 2024 defamation lawsuit against ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos.

"Noah, a total loser, better get his facts straight, and get them straight fast," he added to his Truthn Social post. "It looks like I’ll be sending my lawyers to sue this poor, pathetic, talentless, dope of an M.C., and suing him for plenty$. Ask Little George Slopadopolus, and others, how that all worked out. Also ask CBS! Get ready Noah, I’m going to have some fun with you!"