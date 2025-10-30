What Are Billie Eilish’s Views on Politics? Inside Her Recent Comments and Prior History In 2024, Billie publicly endorsed former vice president Kamala Harris during her presidential run By Danielle Jennings Published Oct. 30 2025, 3:05 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Since bursting onto the scene, Billie Eilish has become one of the most popular and successful artists in the music industry. She has also never been shy to voice her opinion on various issues, such as politics.

From slamming Donald Trump following the 2024 presidential election to recently calling out Mark Zuckerberg and other billionaires, Billie makes it clear where she stands.

What are Billie Eilish’s views on politics?

In 2024, Billie publicly endorsed former Vice President Kamala Harris during her presidential run. After Trump secured a second term, the Grammy winner spoke about the loss and Trump once again running the country.

“Now a person who is a convicted, uh, let’s say convicted predator,” Billie continued. “God, my heart is beating fast. Someone who hates women so, so deeply is about to be the president. So this song is for all the women out there.”

“I kind of couldn’t really fathom doing the show on this day, but the longer the day went on, I kind of had this just feeling of like it’s such a privilege that I get to do this with you guys and that we have this in a time like right now,” she told the audience during a Seattle tour stop at the time, per The Hollywood Reporter.

While attending the ‘WSJ Magazine’ Innovator Awards, Billie called out tech billionaires, including Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg, who was also in attendance.

As she accepted the Music Innovator Award at the event on Wednesday, Oct. 29, the Oscar winner used her speech to address members of the 1 percent. “We’re in a time right now where the world is really, really bad and really dark and people need empathy and help more than, kind of, ever, especially in our country,” Billie said, per People. “I’d say if you have money, it would be great to use it for good things, maybe give it to some people that need it.”

Billie then took her commentary a step further and directly called out the multiple billionaires in the audience. “Love you all, but there’s a few people in here that have a lot more money than me,” she said. “If you’re a billionaire, why are you a billionaire? No hate, but yeah, give your money away, shorties.” According to People, an eyewitness who attended the event said that Mark did not applaud at the conclusion of Billie’s speech.

The singer has also stepped up to the plate to help those in need.

Stephen Colbert, who was also at the WSJ Magazine Innovator Awards, revealed that Billie donated $11.5 million in proceeds from her recent tour.