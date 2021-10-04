Here's Where Billie Eilish's Net Worth Stands in 2021

The first song you probably heard from Billie Eilish is “Ocean Eyes," which was released in 2016. As crazy as this might sound, she was only 14 years old at the time! She uploaded it to SoundCloud one night and it totally blew up.

Because of her age and raw talent, Billie’s constantly been compared to other young Dream Pop artists like Lorde and other seasoned Dream Pop artists who paved the way for her like Lana Del Rey. And since Billie has so many devoted fans who are appreciative of the music she puts out, she’s got an impressive net worth to match.