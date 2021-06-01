Billie Eilish's "Lost Cause" Is Quickly Becoming the Song of the Summer

Even though she's a blonde now, Billie Eilish is still giving us music we can all fall in love with. So many of her singles are extremely successful and it seems like everything she puts out trends immediately. That can certainly be said for her single "Lost Cause," which dropped in June 2021 after initially being announced on her Instagram .

But what is the meaning behind "Lost Cause"? The song is the fourth single on her album Happier Than Ever and the lyrics make it sound like the song is about something so many of us can relate to.

What's the meaning behind Billie's "Lost Cause"?

Because "Lost Cause" hasn't officially been released yet, there's no way to be sure what exactly the song means. But Billie has given fans a snippet of what the song is about. In one announcement she posted on Instagram, she's surrounded by a bunch of other women on a couch.

Everyone in the shot, including Billie, is wearing shades of tan and brown neutral colors, and it almost looks like the outfits are meant to match her Happier Than Ever album art. The camera pans closer to Billie as she delivers the line, "You think you're such an outlaw." Then, as the camera pans away, all the women come together at the camera to say, "But you got no job!"

Article continues below advertisement

This could be about an ex-boyfriend or someone in her life who tried to seem impressive but didn't have much to brag about. It could also be about the type of people who try and flex on social media, showing off lifestyles they clearly cannot maintain. Billie has been super private about her relationships, although it's been rumored that she's dating actor Matthew Tyler Vorce. Neither of them has confirmed the relationship, though.

Article continues below advertisement