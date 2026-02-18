People Want to Know How Many Times Trump Is Mentioned in The Epstein Files – and It's a Lot The Trump Administration has 3 million documents that haven't been publicly released By Niko Mann Published Feb. 18 2026, 3:02 p.m. ET Source: Mega

The President of the United States and his relationship with the late Jeffrey Epstein are in the news again. Epstein was accused of sex trafficking underage girls and was awaiting trial in New York City when he was found dead inside his jail cell back in 2019. His death was ruled a suicide, and Donald Trump has claimed that he had nothing to do with Epstein after he banned him from Mar-a-Lago in 2003.

However, a 2009 email in the Epstein files contradicts the twice-impeached president's claim. The email is between Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, and the fiancier noted his attorney's account of a phone call with Trump in which the president said Epstein was never banned from Mar-a-Lago. So, how many times is Trump's name mentioned in the Epstein files?

Source: Mega

How many times is Trump mentioned in ihe Epstein files?

According to The New York Times, Trump's name is mentioned in the unredacted Epstein files more than 1 million times. Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) told Axios in an interview on Feb. 10 that Trump's name came up "more than a million times" when he searched it in the unredacted files. His name is mentioned 38,000 times in the redacted files.

"In the database, I typed in the words 'Trump,' 'Donald or Don,' and it came up with more than a million results." The Congressman also said that the Trump Administration has 3 million documents that haven't been publicly released, adding they, "are the ones I'd like to see."

A million pictures of Donald Trump with Jeffrey Epstein and maga dipshits twist themselves in knots trying to imagine who is on the Epstein client list. Fucking classic. #EpsteinClientList #TrumpEpsteinCoverup pic.twitter.com/pUBW0wBOEp — … ™ (@Stinkshovel) July 14, 2025

Trump's claim that he'd banned Epstein from Mar-a-Lago was also contradicted in the Epstein files by his own words. "Trump is paraphrased and quoted as saying, 'No, Jeffrey Epstein was not a member of Mar-a-Lago, but he was a guest at Mar-a-Lago, and no, we never asked him to leave,'" said Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.).

‘I don’t understand what the interest or fascination is with the Epstein story.’ That’s what Trump said in July. pic.twitter.com/eTCR5KwN8Y — NowThis Impact (@nowthisimpact) February 13, 2026

The Congressman said on X that the Department of Justice was guilty of a "cover-up." "The DOJ is giving Members of Congress just four computers in a satellite office to read the unredacted Epstein File of more than 3 million documents," he wrote.

"Working 40 hours a week on nothing else but this, it would take more than seven years for the 217 Members who signed the House discharge petition to read just the documents they've decided to release (and there are 3 million still being withheld). This is what a cover-up looks like," he added.

The DOJ is giving Members of Congress just four computers in a satellite office to read the unredacted Epstein File of more than 3 million documents. Working 40 hours a week on nothing else but this, it would take more than seven years for the 217 Members who signed the House… pic.twitter.com/kL59lbOEWJ — Rep. Jamie Raskin (@RepRaskin) February 9, 2026

Trump has denied that he is guilty of anything having to do with Epstein and claimed that he banned the billionaire from Mar-a-Lago for stealing his spa workers. He also reportedly told a Palm Beach police chief of police — who in 2019 testified before the FBI — that he threw Epstein out of Mar-a-Lago, and that everyone knew about Epstein's penchant for young girls. "Thank goodness you're stopping him, everyone has known he's been doing this," said Trump, adding that Epstein's accomplice, Ghislaine Maxwell, was "evil and to focus on her."