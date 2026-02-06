Rumor Is That President Donald Trump Wears Diapers — Does He? Jokes about a foul smell emitting from his hind quarters rule the internet. By Niko Mann Published Feb. 6 2026, 1:34 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Rumors that the President of the United States wears diapers have been floating around for years, and people want to know if it's true that Donald Trump wears adult briefs. Photo evidence of Trump looking a bit frumpy in the lower region suggests that there could be something resembling incontinence wear being worn underneath the president's clothes.

Trump's alleged diaper-wearing has also been fodder for late-night comedians, such as Jimmy Kimmel, whom the president often targets on social media. The comedian shared a story told to him by podcaster Joe Rogan, who claimed that Trump did not use the bathroom during their three-hour interview, nor did he use it before or after the interview, per Deadline. "Trump is for sure wearing diapers now, right?" So, does Trump wear diapers?



Does Trump wear diapers?

Trump has not confirmed whether or not he wears diapers, and there has been no official confirmation that he is incontinent or wears adult disposables. However, the hashtag #DiaperDon began trending in 2020 after people on Twitter mocked Trump over a picture from his Thanksgiving teleconference at the White House. Trump was seated behind a small desk when he was photographed from the side, per The Sun. After #DiaperDon began trending, Trump sounded off on social media, but it was too late.

Things got worse after former U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger claimed that Trump had had an "odor" about him. "I’m genuinely surprised how people close to Trump haven’t talked about the odor," he wrote. "It’s truly something to behold. Wear a mask if you can." Adam also made the claim during an interview, per The Independent. "It’s not good," he said. "The best way to describe it ... Take armpits, ketchup, a butt, and makeup, and put that all in a blender and bottle that as a cologne."

I’m genuinely surprised how people close to Trump haven’t talked about the odor.



It’s truly something to behold. Wear a mask if you can — Adam Kinzinger (Slava Ukraini) 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@AdamKinzinger) December 16, 2023

Folks also speculated that Trump pooped his pants in 2020 after he left Medal of Freedom recipient Dan Gable in the Oval Office as he abruptly left the room. Trump's former lawyer, Michael Cohen, also made a comment about the POTUS's alleged incontinence in 2024 when he was accused of falsifying records after paying a $130,000 hush-payment to porn star Stormy Daniels in 2016.

"Hey Von S--tzInPantz…your attacks of me stink of desperation," he wrote. "We are all hoping that you take the stand in your defense."

Trump followers showed that there's nothing many of them won't do for their racist Commander-in-Chief when they began showing up at MAGA rallies wearing diapers after the rumors began. They also held signs that read, "Real Men Wear Diapers."

Video footage on TikTok and other platforms of people seemingly smelling something foul when in the presence of Trump also fuel the diaper rumor. The Lincoln Project also made a parody of Trump's alleged diaper-wearing called "Trump Diapers."