Donald Trump Has Made His Thoughts on Attending the Super Bowl Pretty Clear Trump said he was "anti-them" in reference to Super Bowl performers Bad Bunny and Green Day.

It's customary for a sitting president to attend and support the Super Bowl, but after controversy swirled regarding the 2026 Super Bowl halftime show with Spanish-speaking Bad Bunny as the headlining performer, there were some big questions. One was whether or not Donald Trump would be at the Super Bowl at all, even if only for a short time.

Trump attended the 2025 Super Bowl, in which Kendrick Lamar performed during the halftime show. However, he left shortly after the halftime show. When it comes to the 2026 NFL event, though, what has Trump said about attending the Super Bowl?



Will Donald Trump be at the Super Bowl?

In January 2026, Trump spoke to the New York Post and shared his Super Bowl plans. While he probably doesn't plan to indulge in buffalo chicken dip and sliders at the White House to celebrate the game, he also does not plan to attend it in person. But when he spoke to the outlet, Trump did not share that Bad Bunny specifically was to blame for his Super Bowl plans. Or, rather, lack thereof.

"It's just too far away," Trump told the New York Post. It's not clear if he would indeed be attending if the game were scheduled to take place close to Washington, D.C., or even Mar-a-Lago in Florida. But the 2026 Super Bowl is at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif.

Trump did tell the outlet, however, that he is "anti-them" in reference to Bad Bunny and Green Day. The latter is set to perform during a pregame show. Even though Trump didn't cite the performers as his sole reason for not planning to attend the Super Bowl, it's hard for some not to wonder if that's why.

Someone on X (formerly Twitter) theorized in a post, "He's worried that the network won't show him constantly (ESPN bravely ignored him during last week's game) wasting the photo op, and he's afraid the crowd will boo him mercilessly." Another user echoed the sentiment with, "Trump will not be attending the Super Bowl because he is afraid of getting booed."

Reports indicate Donald Trump will not be attending the Super Bowl after being advised he would likely be booed loudly on live international television. — Travis Akers 🇺🇸 (@travisakers) February 4, 2026

Will Donald Trump attend Turning Point USA's halftime show?

The Turning Point USA halftime event, called The All-American Halftime Show, features Kid Rock as its headliner. It will be available to stream through various platforms, but it will not be live on TV like the actual halftime show during the Super Bowl. JD Vance shared support for the show and its lineup on X by calling out Kid Rock with apparent excitement.