Everything You Need to Know About How and Where to Watch the Turning Point USA Halftime Show The Super Bowl airs on NBC in 2026. By Chrissy Bobic Published Feb. 3 2026, 11:57 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Almost as soon as Bad Bunny was announced as the Super Bowl halftime performer for the 2026 game, there was pushback from those who felt his Spanish-language lyrics were not suited for the Super Bowl. Then, in response to that pushback, Turning Point USA announced its own halftime show alternative.

Article continues below advertisement

Now, some are curious about where to watch the Turning Point USA halftime show during the game. The Super Bowl airs on NBC in 2026, and there is little chance of another network taking a chance and airing the halftime show promised by the company once run by Charlie Kirk. But there are now more details about how to watch it and what to expect from the show.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Where can you watch the Turning Point USA halftime show?

As is to be expected, Turning Point USA's halftime show is not airing on national television. It is, however, going to be available to stream in different places, per The Hill. Should you opt to watch this halftime show instead of the standard Super Bowl show out of sheer curiosity, or as some form of protest over the actual Super Bowl halftime show, just make sure you have a strong internet connection.

Turning Point USA's halftime show will stream, starting at 8 p.m. EST on Feb. 8, 2026, on the organization's YouTube channel, on its official account on X (formerly Twitter), and on its official Rumble account. According to ABC News, you can also stream the show on the Daily Wire Plus streaming service, TBN Plus, which is the Trinity Broadcasting Network, and Real America's Voice.

Article continues below advertisement

Turning Point USA spokesman Andrew Kolvet said in a statement on the organization's website that the competing halftime show is an opportunity for American viewers to watch something without an alleged "agenda." He also noted that the organization expects millions of people to be watching this show instead of the Super Bowl halftime show.

Article continues below advertisement

"The All-American Halftime Show is an opportunity for all Americans to enjoy a halftime show with no agenda other than to celebrate faith, family, and freedom," he said. "We set out to provide an entertainment option that will be fun, excellent, and exciting for the entire family while millions are gathered together for the big game.

THE LINEUP FOR THE ALL-AMERICAN HALFTIME SHOW IS HERE! 🔥



Watch Kid Rock, Brantley Gilbert, Lee Brice, and Gabby Barrett THIS SUNDAY 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/xwurEhdB13 — Turning Point USA (@TPUSA) February 2, 2026

Article continues below advertisement

Turning Point USA's halftime performers are country rock singers.

Unsurprisingly, Kid Rock is the headlining performer for the alternative halftime show. He appeared on The Charlie Kirk Show podcast on Feb. 2, 2026, to announce his spot in the lineup and condemn the Grammys as a "woke mind virus" event. In addition to Kid Rock, according to Fox News, the Turning Point USA halftime show will feature country singers Lee Brice, Brantley Gilbert, and Gabby Barrett.