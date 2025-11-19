Did Lainey Wilson Say She'll Boycott the Super Bowl if Bad Bunny Performs? “I’m an American," she said, allegedly. By Niko Mann Updated Nov. 19 2025, 2:16 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny was chosen as the halftime show performer at the 2026 Super Bowl, and rumor is that country singer Lainey Wilson is boycotting the football game over it.

A quote circulating online indicated that Lainey would be attending the All-American Halftime Show hosted by Turning Point USA instead of watching the Super Bowl. After Bad Bunny was announced as the Super Bowl performer in September of 2025, Turning Point USA announced that they would be hosting their own half-time show and asked voters to choose what kind of music they'd like to hear, with one caption reading "Anything in English," per ABC News. So, did Lainey say she's boycotting Bad Bunny?

Is Lainey Wilson boycotting the Super Bowl over Bad Bunny?

According to an article from GNews circulating on Facebook, Lainey is boycotting Bad Bunny's half-time show at the Super Bowl because she's an "American." “I’m an American," she said, allegedly. "I’d rather be part of something American than the NFL circus." However, there is no evidence that the 2025 CMA host made the comment. In fact, the exact same quote was attributed to Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, according to Snopes.

The white nationalist organization founded by the late Charlie Kirk announced The All-American Halftime Show after the Puerto Rican singer was announced as the Super Bowl halftime show performer. Charie was murdered on Sept. 10 as he spoke to a crowd about gun violence in Orem, Utah. Turning Point said it would air a counterprogram opposite the Super Bowl LX halftime show.

TONIGHT! Tune in to the 59th CMA Awards on ABC or stream the show on Hulu! Country music's biggest night is hosted by Lainey Wilson!#CMAs #CMAawards #countrymusic #ad #country pic.twitter.com/DLNAnaBUID — 93Q Country (@93QCountry) November 19, 2025

"It's true," the organization announced on X. "Turning Point USA is thrilled to announce 'The All-American Halftime Show.' Performers and event details coming soon." Turning Point USA also noted that the NFL halftime show counter program would celebrate "Faith, Family & Freedom." Some folks are upset about Bad Bunny performing in the show because he sings mostly in Spanish, and he made light of the controversy while hosting Saturday Night Live back in October.

"You might not know this, but I'm doing the Super Bowl halftime show," he joked. "And I'm very happy. I'm very happy. And I think everyone is happy about it, even, even Fox News." A video was then shown of several Fox News anchors talking about Bad Bunny, and it was cut to make it seem like they were saying, "Bad Bunny, that is my favorite musician, and he should be the next president."

