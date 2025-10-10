Turning Point USA Is Hosting an "All-American" Super Bowl Halftime Show — Who's Performing? "I really hope Kid Rock performs at the Turning Point USA Halftime extravaganza." By Joseph Allen Published Oct. 10 2025, 2:42 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

In the days since Bad Bunny was announced as the performer at the Super Bowl halftime show, there has been plenty of blowback about his selection. Speaker of the House Mike Johnson recently said that the NFL should have selected someone with a broader appeal, such as Lee Greenwood.

Now, Turning Point USA, the organization that Charlie Kirk founded and formerly ran, has announced that it will be hosting an alternative version of the halftime show. Following the news that they would be hosting their own version as a kind of protest against Bad Bunny's selection, many wanted to know who they might have recruited to perform. Here's what we know.

Source: Instagram

Who is Turning Point USA recruiting to perform at their Super Bowl halftime show?

On the website announcing the event, which they call the All-American Halftime Show (Side note: Bad Bunny is Puerto Rican, and therefore an American citizen), it shares that the show will celebrate “faith, family and freedom.” The website also makes it clear, though, that performers at the ceremony have yet to be announced.

There is a survey, though, that asks respondents what kind of music they like to listen to with answers ranging from pop, hip-hop, country, classic rock, Americana, worship, and “anything in English.” This is yet another dig at Bad Bunny, whose songs are primarily in Spanish, which is one of the main reasons many Conservatives were upset by his selection.

🚨 HUGE ANNOUNCEMENT 🚨



It’s true, Turning Point USA is thrilled to announce The All American Halftime Show.



Performers and event details coming soon.



2.8.2026https://t.co/HBHGfXj6yU pic.twitter.com/HYUs6BqgVL — Turning Point USA (@TPUSA) October 9, 2025

It's worth noting, though, that Bad Bunny is enormously popular both in the United States and around the world. His last four albums all hit No.1 on the Billboard Hot 100, and his following extends outside of the Latino community in America. Additionally, Bad Bunny is more American than many recent artists who have performed at the Super Bowl. U2, Paul McCartney, Rihanna, and Shakira are among the international performers who have recently taken the stage.

Charlie Kirk supporters have shared their predictions for the "All-American" halftime show.

Until performers are officially announced, there have been many predictions on social media about who would perform on behalf of Turning Point USA, with fan-favorites including Kid Rock and other MAGA-supporting artists.

"I really hope Kid Rock performs at the Turning Point USA Halftime Extravaganza Faith Family Football Show," one person wrote on X. Another added on Instagram, "HOW ABOUT GEORGE STRAIT OR REBA."