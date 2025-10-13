Viral Facebook Post Claims Patrick Mahomes Said Something Controversial About Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Performance Online rumors recently spread that Patrick made unfavorable comments about Bad Bunny being the Super Bowl headliner. By Danielle Jennings Published Oct. 13 2025, 1:32 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Although it is still months away, ever since it was announced that Bad Bunny would be the official performer for the 2026 Super Bowl, there has been endless commentary surrounding it. Somehow, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and Super Bowl winner Patrick Mahomes also found himself in the middle of the fray.

Online rumors recently spread that Patrick made unfavorable comments about Bad Bunny being the Super Bowl headliner — and possibly even shared that he was boycotting it. But what is the real truth? Is Patrick anti-Bad Bunny? Let’s dive into the details.

Did Patrick Mahomes actually say something controversial about Bad Bunny?

As with many things on social media, they don’t have to be proven to attract attention and go viral. Such is the case regarding Patrick Mahomes and his alleged comments about Bad Bunny as the Super Bowl performer. Per Men’s Journal, A widely-circulated Facebook post quoted him as saying: “I’m an American — I’d rather take part in an All-American event to honor Charlie Kirk than join the NFL’s circus.” The post, despite having absolutely no evidence that it is factual, garnered over 200,000 likes and over 25,000 comments.

The post is also solely attributed to an obscure website. If Patrick had actually made the comment, it would have made national headlines from multiple news outlets. As of now, neither Patrick nor Bad Bunny has publicly addressed the debunked comments.

The post about Patrick and Bad Bunny appears to line up with the sentiments of supporters of Charlie Kirk’s Turning Point USA.

According to Marca, the far-right conservative organization has announced plans for an “All-American Halftime Show” during the Super Bowl in protest of Bad Bunny’s headlining set. Per the outlet, Turning Point USA says its version of the halftime show will provide "a patriotic alternative" to the Latin superstar with "artists who represent the heart of this country."

Additionally, a Change.org petition, titled “Replace Bad Bunny in the Super Bowl Halftime Show,” has racked up over 10,000 signatures since its Sept. 28 creation. “My concern is simply about the Super Bowl halftime show needing an act with broader appeal across genres and audiences rather than leaning into one lane that may not connect with the majority of viewers,” the petition read.

“We encourage the organizers of the Super Bowl to consider a lineup that emphasizes unity and connection, celebrating the diverse audience tuning in while creating a performance that excites and inspires,” the message continued.

Patrick and the Chiefs have a lot to prove this season after the major loss of this year’s Super Bowl.

While Chiefs fans were hoping for a three-peat for the Super Bowl back in February, the Philadelphia Eagles, led by superstar Jalen Hurts, came in and made the win look easy and became the 2025 Super Bowl champs.

