Donald Trump Commented on CNN's Kaitlan Collins's Smile and Reporting During Press Briefing "You are so bad, you are the worst reporter," Trump told Kaitlan Collins.

During a White House press briefing, Donald Trump faced CNN reporter Kaitlan Collins, who is the outlet's official White House correspondent and often seen going head-to-head with the president. During a clip that CNN posted on TikTok and that has been shared across social media, Trump targets Collins specifically, noting how she never smiles, before he goes into his thoughts on CNN as a whole.

Trump's comment about Collins's smile is part of a larger problem, according to many. Telling women to smile more, or commenting on their lack of smiling, specifically compared to the rare occasion smiles are requested from men, especially rubbed people the wrong way during Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign in 2016, per USA Today. Trump's smile comment to Collins struck a similar nerve with some users on social media.

What did Donald Trump say about Kaitlan Collins smiling?

In the TikTok clip that was posted by CNN, Collins asks Trump questions about the Epstein files, redacted names, and how Jeffrey Epstein's survivors have spoken about the released files. After Trump says that he believes people should focus on something else and notes that he thinks there was a conspiracy against him regarding the Epstein files, he targets Collins and CNN specifically.

"You are the worst reporter," Trump says. "No wonder CNN has no ratings because of people like you." He adds, at first to someone off-camera, "You know, she's a young woman." Then, he turns his attention back to Collins. "I don't think I've ever seen you smile," Trump tells her. "I've known you for 10 years. I don't think I've ever seen a smile on your face."

When Collins points out that she is asking about survivors of Epstein, Trump responds, "You know why you're not smiling? 'Cause you know you're not telling the truth." Trump also says that CNN should be ashamed of Collins as a reporter. Comments under the TikTok showed support for CNN and for Collins.

"Telling a female reporter 'you should smile more' while she's asking about SA victims is so dystopian and disgusting," one user wrote. "I literally can't even." Another added, If he is attacking you ... that means you are a great reporter. Keep it up, don't give 'em an inch."

Why don't reporters stand up for each other when they get insulted and degraded by President Trump like CNN's Kaitlin Collins was today. They could all walk out of the press conference. This is pathetic. — John Brennan (@jmbprime) February 4, 2026

Donald Trump has spoken about Kaitlan Collins before.

Since Collins is an official White House correspondent for CNN, she is often at the front of the press briefings when given the chance to ask Trump questions. Naturally, she is also subject to Trump's criticisms of the press when she asks more difficult questions, some of which Trump is known for deflecting. In December 2025, he posted on Truth Social about Collins after she asked questions regarding the White House ballroom construction and Trump's actions against Venezuela in late 2025.