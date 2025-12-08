Kaitlan Collins Reacts to Trump’s “Stupid and Nasty” Comments on Instagram The CNN reporter is one of the many female journalists on the GOP leader's "ick" list. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Dec. 8 2025, 12:50 p.m. ET Source: Mega

President Donald Trump has proven time and time again he has a strange relationship with accountability. He seemingly especially hates it when a woman is the one calling him out for his behavior.

Since becoming the U.S.'s 47th president, Trump has engaged in several verbal spats with female journalists. In December 2025, CNN's White House correspondent, Kaitlan Collins, became one of his targets after he didn't appreciate her line of questioning during their interview. Trump spewed out hateful remarks about the reporter, causing her to respond on social media. Here's the scoop.

Kaitlan Collins responded to Donald Trump calling her "stupid and nasty."

On Dec. 6, 2025, Trump spent his weekend ranting about his less-than-pleasant experience with Kaitlan on Truth Social. In the post, he misspelled the reporter's name while also calling her "stupid and nasty" for allegedly questioning him about his lavish White House ballroom plans, which reportedly cost over $300 million.

"Caitlin Collin’s of Fake News CNN, always Stupid and Nasty, asked me why the new Ballroom was costing more money than originally thought one year ago," Trump wrote. "I said because it is going to be double the size, and the quality of finishes and interiors has been brought to the highest level."

Trump continued defending his ballroom plans, stating that, rather than the renovations being expensive, was, "under budget and ahead of schedule, as my jobs always are." "FAKE NEWS CNN, and the guy who runs the whole corrupt operation that owns it, is one of the worst in the business," he added. "Their ratings are so low that they’re not even counted or relevant anymore. MAGA!!!"

Kaitlan responded to Trump's written attack on her via Instagram. According to Deadline, in a since-deleted Instagram Story, she shared that she wasn't interested in interviewing the president about his ballroom at all. "Technically my question was about Venezuela,” Kaitlan shared.

Kaitlan also mentioned her interview with Trump on a Friday, Dec. 6 episodeThe Source with Katilan Collins. However, according to The Daily Beast, she appears to have in fact approached Trump on Friday to ask whether his nomination for FIFA’s “peace prize” was appropriate given both his mounting threats of war against Venezuela, and ongoing military strikes against alleged drug boats in the Caribbean widely slammed by critics as amounting to war crimes.