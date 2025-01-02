Kaitlan Collins's Net Worth Reflects Her Increasing Authority as White House Correspondent Kaitlan is just 32 years old, but she has racked up some impressive accomplishments and a net worth that's nothing to sneeze at. By Ivy Griffith Updated Jan. 2 2025, 4:19 p.m. ET Source: Instagram / @kaitlancollins

In the world of political news anchors, few roles are as coveted as that of White House Correspondent. These anchors are often the first to know some of the world's most consequential news, and they are trusted sources of information and reassurance when big things go wrong. Or when big things go right.

Article continues below advertisement

CNN White House Correspondent Kaitlan Collins has earned her fair share of respect and authority while serving in this role, and she was invited to reprise the role as President-elect Donald Trump was gearing up for his second non-consecutive term in the White House. Here's what we know about Kaitlan's net worth and a little bit about her intriguing personal life.

Article continues below advertisement

Kaitlan Collins net worth reflects hard work for one so young.

Throughout her career and upward movement with CBS and then CNN, Kaitlan has managed to amass an estimated net worth of around $5 million. For a 32-year-old up-and-coming news anchor, this is an impressive accomplishment that reflects her skill and determination to rise to the top of her career.

Kaitlan Collins News anchor Net worth: $5 million Kaitlan Collins is a celebrated journalist who works as an anchor on CNN. She has served as CNN's White House Correspondent in the past and will do so again during President Donald Trump's second administration. Birthdate: April 7, 1992 Birthplace: Prattville, Ala.

Article continues below advertisement

Kaitlan was born in Prattville, Ala, on April 7, 1992. At just 32 years old, she has achieved some pretty impressive accomplishments, not least of which is being assigned to work as CNN's White House Correspondent. The prestigious role is granted to the best of the best, and Kaitlan has proven that she can stand among her more experienced colleagues without batting an eye.

Article continues below advertisement

Kaitlan's relationship status and salary are the sources of much speculation and interest.

Kaitlan's success makes her intriguing to viewers. Although people watch anchors often every single day, they may know very little about their personal lives. Kaitlan's success, grit, and personality mixed with the intrigue of being an anchor who people see often but don't know much about personally has created some curiosity around her private life.

Including her relationship status and salary. In addressing the first, there was a rumor that the star anchor had joined Raya, an invite-only dating app rumored to be used by stars such as Simone Biles, Channing Tatum, and Ben Affleck. Whether or not she's active on the platform is anyone's guess, but it does point to the likelihood that Kaitlan was not in a relationship at least at some recent point.

Article continues below advertisement

Yet that doesn't mean she's lonely. On social media, Kaitlan shows off the lavish-seeming lifestyle she experiences through the proximity she has to major events such as the Super Bowl, red carpet events, major political events, and travel to other countries in pursuit of her career.

Additionally, there is some speculation tying Kaitlan to Texas Republican Will Douglas, with rumors online suggesting that the pair was engaged in 2024. They were officially a couple at one point, although their current status is unclear.

Article continues below advertisement

And when it comes to her salary, it's as impressive as everything else about the anchor's career. DailyMail estimates that the star anchor makes around $3 million per year, proving that she's one of the top stars in the industry.