Is CNN's Chief White House Correspondent Kaitlan Collins Married? Here's the Scoop Kaitlan Collins has been linked romantically with one person but was possibly recently spotting on a dating app. By Ivy Griffith Published Dec. 20 2024, 9:35 a.m. ET Source: Instagram / @kaitlancollins

On the news, anchors become celebrities. They're there to deliver news both good and bad, and they become as familiar to regular watchers as movie stars and television actors.

CNN's Chief White House Correspondent Kaitlan Collins has gained fame in her own right, but it was cemented when she sat down with President-elect Donald Trump for a hard-hitting interview. However, fans might not know a lot about her personal life. So is Kaitlan married? Here's what we know about her relationship status, the guy she has been linked to, and a rumor raising more than a few eyebrows.

Is Kaitlan Collins married? Here's what we know.

For years, Kaitlan was linked with a particular Texas Republican by the name of Will Douglas. They are not believed to be married, as of the end of 2024. As far as the public is aware, Kaitlan isn't married to anyone. But a rumor about Kaitlan participating in a dating website had some wondering what was going on in private for the famed CNN anchor.

DailyMail reported that Kaitlan was on an "invite-only" dating app known as Raya. The profile claiming to be Kaitlan showed several images of the CNN star, but the media outlet said that most appeared to be taken from her social media account.

Her profile on the app, which has played rumored matchmaker for several high-profile celebrities in the past such as Simone Biles, Channing Tatum, and Ben Affleck, appears to read, "Nick Saban was taken." It's unclear if the profile really is Kaitlan, which brings us back to Will.

Inside Kaitlan's history with Will Douglas.

Will Douglas is a Texas Republican who ran for the state House but who currently works as a pharmacist, according to online information through LinkedIn. The pair were linked together as early as 2015. Will shared images of the two of them together in the early years, but stopped doing so around 2017 and stopped posting on Instagram altogether eventually.

Through the years, Kaitlan has kept her private life low-key, and only snaps of her and Will out and about together has kept rumors of their continued relationship alive.

At one point they were even photographed out and about with Kaitlan wearing a ring, which made many speculate that the two had gotten engaged. It's unclear what the status of their relationship is at the end of 2024, as they keep things under wraps in the public.

However, if Kaitlan really is on Raya and actively looking, it would be safe to say that whatever people have assumed about her relationship with Will is either untrue, outdated, or missing some vital information.