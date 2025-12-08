Some Fans Believe Adam Sandler Supports Trump, But His Politics Aren't Quite So Simple Trumpa, Dumpa/They afraid to impeach/I get to make–a the wall/Putin make me his b---h." By Ivy Griffith Published Dec. 8 2025, 12:31 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

He's been a staple since the 1990s. Adam Sandler's comedic career hit the stratosphere with the release of blockbuster movies like Billy Madison, Happy Gilmore, and more. Since then, he has remained a hit comedic go-to for romantic comedies to holiday movies, and everything in between.

But when it comes to his personal life, things about Adam aren't quite as famously in your face. For instance, his politics are a little bit of a mystery. While some fans believe they know who he supports and what he believes, the truth seems to be more complicated. Here's what we know about Adam's politics.

Source: MEGA

What are Adam Sandler's politics?

If you know Adam Sandler, you probably already know that he walks the line between stand-up comedian and on-screen comedic genius. He's played opposite several major actors in romantic roles, and some of his '90s movies are cult classics. But what exactly are his politics?

Fans thought they had squared his beliefs away after his acting pal and oft-co-star Rob Schneider came out in support of President Donald Trump. But that may not be the whole story, according to Newsweek. While Adam has been a registered Republican in the past and performed at the Republican National Convention in 2004, his more recent beliefs are a bit more up to interpretation.

Adam has avoided directly addressing his political beliefs in public, but his silence may say more than anything else. After all, he was a staunch supporter of party line Republicans in the past, such as Rudy Giuliani prior to 2010, and former President George W. Bush, which may mean that he's not as enthusiastic about current-day Republican politics, which veer significantly from Republican politics of 20 years ago. For now, however, any assumption about his politics is speculation.

Source: MEGA Rob Schneider, pal of Adam Sandler

Does Adam Sandler support Donald Trump?

Whether he still considers himself a Republican or not, many fans wonder if he supports President Donald Trump. But just because his good friend and co-star Schneider supports Trump doesn't mean Adam does as well. In fact, Snopes seem to suggest that there's no evidence at all that Adam might support Trump.

Not only does Adam's proximity to Schneider seem to hint to fans that he supports Trump, but there was a list of people who had donated to Trump circulating online that appeared to show Adam among them, according to the fact-checking outlet. Yet after some deep digging, they report that it wasn't the famous Adam Sandler who donated to Trump; it was someone else with the same name.

There may, in fact, be evidence that he doesn't support Trump. During a Saturday Night Live skit in 2019, Adam sang an unflattering few lines about the president: "Trumpa, Dumpa/They afraid to impeach/I get to make–a the wall/Putin make me his b---h."

Source: Mega