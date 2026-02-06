Donald Trump Shares a Video of the Obamas as Monkeys — Also Believes Democrats Are Anti-Black This is definitely racist. By Jennifer Tisdale Published Feb. 6 2026, 12:42 p.m. ET Source: mega

It's no secret that President Donald Trump is weirdly obsessed with a lot of Democrats. From Joe Biden to Nancy Pelosi, down to Hillary Clinton and Adam "Shifty" Schiff, the president can't stop talking about people outside of his political party. He also can't stop accusing Democrats of all manner of illegal activities.

Article continues below advertisement

One former president that Trump is hyper-focused on is Barack Obama. This is particularly strange because Trump never ran against Obama. And yet in 2011, Trump became the face of the so-called birther movement when he signal boosted the racist conspiracy theory that Obama was born in Kenya. That was just the beginning of Trump's attacks on Obama and his family, which led to the president sharing a video of the Obamas as monkeys. Here's what we know.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump shared a racist videos depicting the Obamas as monkeys.

Trump posts a lot on Truth Social, but one post caught the eye of the entire internet, and boy, is it bad. The president loves a late-night posting spree, and just before midnight on Feb. 5, 2026, he shared some extremely baffling and offensive content. In a video that is roughly 60 seconds long, we are once again revisiting the conspiracy theory that is the stolen 2020 election.

The video was created by something called Patriot News Outlet. Their website doesn't reveal much about them other than the fact that their Twitch channel is unavailable due to violating community guidelines, and they have one post on Instagram from June 2023. It was announcing Trump's North Carolina GOP address. You can also find a link to a Rumble account that shares videos from other sources.

Article continues below advertisement

The video Trump shared begins with a voiceover explaining that a mysterious court order allowed a Michigan investigative team to obtain forensic access to a DS200 tabulator. This is a machine used to count votes. According to the video, a 4G chip from Taiwan was embedded in its motherboard. This was used to fudge the election results, or so this video claims.

Article continues below advertisement

Suddenly, out of nowhere, a quick animated shot of the Obamas as monkeys pops up while "The Lion Sleeps Tonight" plays. This was inserted after the voiceover claimed the election was rigged "in favor of Joe Biden." It makes no sense, but it does perpetuate a very old racist trope wherein Black people are called monkeys. Seven minutes later, the president reposted a video that accuses Democrats of being anti-Black.

Article continues below advertisement

Karoline Leavitt says the response to the Obamas as monkeys video is "fake outrage."

According to PBS, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt was asked about the video Trump shared on Truth Social. "This is from an internet meme video depicting President Trump as the King of the Jungle and Democrats as characters from The Lion King," she said via text. Apparently, the clip was taken from a longer video where Trump is the "King of the Jungle" and other Democrats are depicted as various animals.