Joe Biden Has Seven Grandchildren — and Just Introduced His First Great-Grandkid Meet William Brannon Neal IV.

Former President Joe Biden shared a Christmas post that included a picture of his wife, Jill Biden, and their first great-grandchild, and the sweet message has people comparing it to that of our current president's wayward Christmas message.

The post also has folks wondering how many great-grandchildren the former Commander-in-Chief has.

How many great-grandchildren does Joe Biden have?

Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, have one great-grandchild — William Brannon Neal IV. William was born on Jan. 8, 2025, in Los Angeles, Calif. The former president's granddaughter, Naomi Biden, welcomed the baby with her husband, Peter Neal, according to People. He also has four children and seven grandchildren — Naomi, Finnegan, Maisy, Navy, and Hunter are the children of Hunter Biden, Joe's youngest son. Natalie and Robert are the children of Joe's late son, Beau, and his widow, Hallie, per Today.

Joe also has two daughters — Ashley and Naomi. Naomi died in a car accident when she was just one with Joe's first wife, Neilia, in 1972. The former POTUS shared a Christmas message on Instagram on Dec. 25, wishing folks a "Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays," and the post included a picture of the couple with William shortly after his birth.

"With our hearts full of light and love, Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays," the post was captioned. "Getting to know our great-grandson Willie in his first year has been a blessing and a reminder of the hope we will always have for the future. Our wish for you and for our country is that we continue to seek in one another love, kindness, and compassion."

President Donald Trump also shared a holiday message on Christmas Eve, and it paled in comparison to Joe's Christmas message to the country. "Merry Christmas to all, including the Radical Left Scum that is doing everything possible to destroy our Country, but are failing badly. We no longer have Open Borders, Men in Women’s Sports, Transgender for Everyone, or Weak Law Enforcement," he wrote.

"What we do have is a Record Stock Market and 401K’s, Lowest Crime numbers in decades, No Inflation, and yesterday, a 4.3 GDP, two points better than expected. Tariffs have given us Trillions of Dollars in Growth and Prosperity, and the strongest National Security we have ever had. We are respected again, perhaps like never before. God Bless America!!! President DJT."

Fans reacted to Joe's message on Instagram with thanks, and some shared some subtle shade about Trump in the process. "What a beautiful Christmas message from a shining example of what a real president should represent," wrote one. "Merry Christmas, Mr. President," noted another. "Sure miss having a man of character and class leading our country. Blessings to you and your family."