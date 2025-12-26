Donald Trump Posted on Social Media More Than 100 Times on Christmas Day "Merry Christmas to all, including the radical left scum that is doing everything possible to destroy our country, but are failing badly." By Chrissy Bobic Published Dec. 26 2025, 12:13 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Over the course of Christmas Day on Dec. 25, 2025, Donald Trump posted more than 100 times on social media. Some of the tweets were about the holidays, but most focused on politics, the 2020 election, and Trump's thoughts on how well he believes he is doing during his second term in office, with alleged evidence to back up his claims.

Most of Trump's posts were made on Truth Social, his own platform that is similar to X (formerly Twitter), but partly owned by Trump himself. He also posted on X about Christmas in a lengthy post where he wished a "Merry Christmas to all." However, even in that post, he did not miss a beat about sharing thoughts on the stock market and the "radical left."

Trump posted more than 100 Christmas tweets over the holidays.

Trump is known for going on social media rants, but when followers and critics saw his repeated posts throughout the day on Christmas in 2025, it was hard to keep up. Some of his Christmas tweets were re-posts, but others were about how Trump sees the United States as a whole and how he believes he has taken care of the economy and crime.

In one post on X, Trump wrote, "Merry Christmas to all, including the radical left scum that is doing everything possible to destroy our country, but are failing badly. We no longer have open borders, men in women's sports, transgender for everyone, or weak law enforcement. What we do have is a record stock market and 401k's, lowest crime numbers in decades, no inflation, and yesterday, a 4.3 GDP, two points better than expected."

Merry Christmas to all, including the Radical Left Scum that is doing everything possible to destroy our Country, but are failing badly. We no longer have Open Borders, Men in Women’s Sports, Transgender for Everyone, or Weak Law Enforcement. What we do have is a Record Stock… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 25, 2025

On Truth Social, he shared a Newsmax article about that GDP growth rate. Trump also shared multiple posts about the 2020 election and incorrect results that were not in his favor at the time. Another Truth Social post from Trump on Christmas detailed an ISIS strike in Nigeria. Per The New York Times, this strike was done with Tomahawk cruise missiles.

In Trump's Christmas Day post about the airstrikes, he promised the deaths of more terrorists, while also wishing people a Merry Christmas. "May God bless our military and Merry Christmas to all, including the dead terrorists, of which there will be many more if their slaughter of Christmas continues."

Trump also claimed to be the first person to "drop Epstein."

During the evening on Christmas, Trump continued to share various videos and posts on Truth Social. Mixed in with those were posts of his own, with walls of text about his thoughts on his own time in office. One even included the mention of Jeffrey Epstein. In the post, Trump wrote that he "dropped" Epstein "long before it became fashionable to do so."