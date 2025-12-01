The Internet Has Thoughts About Melania’s 2025 White House Christmas Decorations From Lego presidents to 10,000 butterflies, this year’s White House Christmas decor is anything but subtle. By Darrell Marrow Published Dec. 1 2025, 11:38 a.m. ET Source: Mega

First lady Melania Trump has officially unveiled the 2025 White House Christmas decorations, built around the theme “Home Is Where the Heart Is.” The display leans into family, patriotism, and a ton of butterflies. However, not everyone is loving the look.

It’s Melania’s fifth time overseeing the Christmas look at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue — four times during Donald Trump’s first term and now again in his return to the presidency. Decorating the White House for Christmas isn’t just about cute ornaments or photo ops; it’s a full-on institution. The official Blue Room Christmas tree tradition dates back to the 19th century, and since 1961, first ladies have taken the lead in selecting a theme and approving the overall holiday decor.

Source: Mega

Each room in the White House has a sub-theme.

The 2025 decorations sit mostly on the State Floor. President Trump ordered crews to tear down the East Wing and its colonnade this fall to make way for a massive new ballroom project. According to Fox News, this year’s display includes 51 Christmas trees, 75 wreaths, more than 700 feet of garland, over 2,000 strands of lights, around 25,000 feet of ribbon, 2,800 gold stars, more than 10,000 butterflies, and 120 pounds of gingerbread.

The East Room goes all in on patriotism. The trees wear red, white, and blue and feature national symbols like golden eagles, the Great Seal, roses, and oak leaves. Designers added 56 eagle ornaments to represent each state and U.S. territory. They also placed 250 stars throughout the space to mark America’s upcoming 250th birthday in 2026.

The Green Room is all about game night energy. Decorations highlight classic American pastimes along with Lego portraits of George Washington and Donald Trump, each built from thousands of puzzle-like pieces.

The official White House Christmas tree still sits in the Blue Room. Melania dedicated the Blue Room to Gold Star families, with a sub-theme of “Where Strength and Sacrifice Meets Home.” The tree is trimmed in blue, gold, and ivory with gold stars, plus custom 3D-printed ornaments depicting each state and territory’s official bird and flower. The Red Room might be the most Instagram-friendly space. It’s decked out in red with thousands of blue butterflies suspended throughout the room.

Source: Mega

Melanie’s decorations are being met with mixed reviews.

Melania has discussed this year’s decor theme as a reflection of how she thinks about home. "The saying ‘Home is Where the Heart is’ resonates deeply with me, especially as I navigate the joys, challenges, and frequent motion that comes with motherhood and business," she told Fox News Digital. "The constant movement has taught me that home is not merely a physical space; rather, it is the warmth and comfort I carry within, regardless of my surroundings."