Jimmy Kimmel’s Salary Reveals Big Earnings — But His TV Future Is Unclear By Amy Coleman Published Sept. 23 2025, 10:59 a.m. ET Source: ABC

Jimmy Kimmel has been a staple of late-night television for more than two decades, known for sharp monologues and celebrity interviews that drive headlines. With an estimated net worth of $50 million, he’s built a career that stretches beyond comedy into producing, acting, and writing.

But in 2025, Jimmy’s name has been in the spotlight for more than just laughs. After his suspension (and then reinstatement) following controversial remarks regarding the assassination of Charlie Kirk, fans have been asking not only about his future but also about his financial standing. So how much does Jimmy Kimmel make a year, and what keeps him among TV’s highest earners? Let's get into it.

Source: ABC

How much does Jimmy Kimmel make a year?

Jimmy’s annual salary from Jimmy Kimmel Live! is reported at $16 million, according to the New York Post. The contract keeps him at ABC through May 2026, according to PBS, though his future beyond that remains uncertain. Not just because of the controversy but because the late-night talk show scene is shifting. While $16 million is a lot of money already, his yearly earnings may actually be higher as he likely makes money from producing credits, acting roles, and voice work.

When broken down, his pay averages out to about $94,000 per episode, based on roughly 170 shows per year. That figure doesn’t account for bonuses, royalties, or other revenue streams that can boost his total take-home pay. For a late-night host, those extras can be significant.

Jimmy’s net worth is estimated at $50 million in 2025 by Celebrity Net Worth. That number reflects not only his long-running hosting gig but also years of stand-up comedy, voice acting in animated hits, and writing and producing projects that expanded his influence beyond late-night.

Jimmy Kimmel’s suspension adds uncertainty to his career.

On Sept. 17, 2025, ABC suspended Kimmel indefinitely after remarks he made about Charlie Kirk’s assassination. The show is set to return on Sept. 23 following what ABC described as “thoughtful conversations,” per the Associated Press. The return didn’t erase the controversy. Sinclair Broadcast Group, which owns 39 affiliate stations across the country, according to Newsweek, declined to air his program despite ABC’s decision to bring him back.

“Beginning Tuesday night, Sinclair will be preempting Jimmy Kimmel Live! across our ABC affiliate stations and replacing it with news programming. Discussions with ABC are ongoing as we evaluate the show’s potential return,” the company said in a statement posted on X. For Kimmel, the suspension and mixed affiliate response have added tension to what was once a stable late-night run.