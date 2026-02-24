Best Words and Phrases to Include in Your 2026 State of the Union Drinking Game "It's O.K. to tap out if things get out of hand." By Jennifer Farrington Published Feb. 24 2026, 10:50 a.m. ET Source: Mega;Pexels

State of the Union speeches are among the most important addresses a sitting president gives, as they’re meant to highlight the state of the country and also detail top priorities for the months ahead. Viewers can only hope the most pressing issues are addressed during these speeches, though, you never quite know what’s to come. To make the night a little more entertaining at home, some people turn it into a drinking game, usually taking a shot whenever a certain word or phrase is mentioned.

With President Donald Trump delivering his State of the Union speech on Feb. 24, 2026, at 9 p.m. EST, folks have already started sharing the words and phrases they intend to use to signal when it’s time to take a drink. Here’s a look at the running list if you’re thinking about joining in on the festivities, but choose wisely (maybe steer clear of words like “tariff”). After all, it is a weeknight, and waking up with a hangover won’t be nearly as fun as knocking back those shots the night before.

Here are some word and phrase recommendations for a 2026 State of the Union drinking game.



The first step to your 2026 State of the Union drinking game is choosing your beverage(s). While everyone can indulge in their favorite drink, remember not to mix them! The next step is to outline the words or phrases that will signal when it’s time to take a drink. There are tons of suggestions floating around online, so here’s a breakdown of a few ideas to help you build out your own list.

Coming in hot from @marthaobx on Threads is a lineup that mostly consists of one-shot phrases, though there are a few suggestions that will require you to gulp down two shots. If Trump mentions voter fraud or 2020 within the first three minutes of his speech, that’s two shots. You’ll also take two shots if he mentions Melania’s movie.

Now for the one-shot words, phrases, or actions: Trump goes off script and stops following the teleprompter.

He uses the word “beautiful,” “great,” or “the very best” (this is risky because he loves “beautiful”).

He says “amazing economy.”

He uses any of the following words: idiots, liars, losers, weak, nasty, pathetic, or disgraceful.

He mentions being stripped of his tariff plans or calls his tariffs “beautiful.”

He references his “Board of Peace.”

He says, “No one has ever seen anything like it.”

He insults Joe Biden.

Here are a few more suggestions to liven up a 2026 State of the Union drinking game.

If you’re looking for a few more ideas for your State of the Union drinking game, here’s another list from Reddit user @Unusual-Plantain8104. If Trump happens to mention sharks, snakes, Greenland, or Iceland, you’re going to have to knock back two shots.

But if he mentions any of the following, it’s only one shot: He talks about how he was treated unfairly (regarding anything).

He says “terrible people” or “horrible people.”

He brings up the Dow.

He talks about Russia.

He makes an inappropriate comment about Ivanka (for her sake, let’s hope not).

He says “believe me.”

He mentions a third-grade history teacher and claims what they teach is “plain wrong.”