On Wednesday, July 21, sports broadcaster Maria Taylor announced that she would be leaving ESPN. The journalist's last assignment was hosting the NBA Finals Game 6 for the network.

"So thankful to Jimmy and all of my great teammates and friends at the SEC Network, College GameDay, Women's and Men's college basketball, and the NBA Countdown family — the people who believed in me, encouraged me, pushed me, and lifted me up," Maria said in a statement. "Words are inadequate to express my boundless appreciation, and I hope to make them proud."