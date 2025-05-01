Why Did Peter Krause Leave ‘9-1-1'? Inside His Character’s Shocking Departure Peter Krause was an original character on the series and the captain of the 9-1-1 crew. By Danielle Jennings Published May 1 2025, 11:44 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Fans of the hit series 9-1-1 are still wrapping their heads around the shocking death of Bobby Nash, as many can’t imagine the show without him. In the few weeks since the character’s death, many viewers want answers about why Peter Krause left the highly rated series.

Peter was an original character on the series and the captain of the 9-1-1 crew. As other characters on the show have come and gone, Bobby always remained a mainstay, making his death all the more shocking.

Why did Peter Krause leave ‘9-1-1'?

In a statement shared with Variety after his final episode aired, Peter explained his character’s exit. “I’ve heard that many fans are upset by this loss and they have a right to be. It is a loss,” he began. “That said, it was more than a bold creative choice on a bold show. Bobby Nash was written in sacrifice and he was built for this.”

“First responders risk their lives on the job so that others can see another day. His story arc honors them. We at 9-1-1 salute all the incredible men and women who do these dangerous jobs and strive to keep us safe. Our show is incredibly difficult to make at times with long hours, challenging stunts, and elaborate disasters. We couldn’t do it without each other,” Peter told the outlet.

Showrunner Tim Minnear shared with the outlet that Peter’s departure had nothing to do with cost-cutting measures at the network, as some fans have speculated. “I had to convince everybody about this. The network was not like, ‘Yeah, get rid of him, it’ll save us money.’ It was nothing like that,” he said.

What did Angela Bassett say about Peter’s exit from the series?

“He made you feel as OK with it as he could, but it was difficult for both of us,” Angela said of her onscreen husband while speaking with Variety. “It was just surprising, very surprising because we just didn’t see this coming,” she said. “It’s been eight years of us being superheroes of sorts.”

“So when we read this, when I read the script, it was very puzzling. And then I got an opportunity to talk to Tim and to ask why, and is he sure, and why are we going down this road, because Athena and Bobby were so happy together and such a team together? It was sad,” Angela added.

What did Peter say following Bobby’s death?

Via a statement after the episode aired, Peter looked back on his journey on the series and the character of Bobby Nash fans fell in love with. “It has been my honor to portray Captain Bobby Nash. I will miss all my 9-1-1 family. Our incredible crew whose professional excellence is second to none,” his statement read in part.

