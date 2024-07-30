Ulf the White Is an Important Player in the Dance of the Dragons — 'House of the Dragon' (SPOILERS)

This article contains spoilers for House of the Dragon Season 2, Episode 7, and Fire & Blood by George R.R. Martin. The Dance of the Dragons is well underway in House of the Dragon, and Rhaenyra may finally have enough dragons to make facing Vhagar feel possible. Though both sides have continued to face heavy losses throughout the war, things may be turning up for Rhaenyra.

Ulf the White is one of the new dragon riders, an illegitimate Targaryen who has been claiming his relations to the royals for years. His mount is Silverwing, the dragon that once belonged to Alysanne Targaryen. Alysanne's husband, King Jaehaerys I, rode Vermithor, who is now ridden by Hugh the Hammer. But why did Silverwing decide to let Ulf ride her?

Source: HBO

Why did Silverwing choose Ulf the White?

Rhaenyra has been gathering various distant Targaryen relatives, looking to find new riders to buoy the number of dragons in her corner. For a person to be a dragonseed, they must have some Targaryen blood in them. Though the stronger the bloodline is, the more likely it is that a dragon will bow to them, it's repeatedly been shown that the dragons will choose whoever they feel, so long as they have some semblance of Targaryen blood.

Throughout Season 2, viewers have seen Ulf claim multiple times to the people at the tavern that he is the illegitimate son of Baelon Targaryen, which technically makes him a half-brother to Daemon and Viserys. That said, most of the other people at the tavern never believed him — but it seems there was some validity to his claims, given that Silverwing chose him.

Source: HBO

It's not clear what exactly about Ulf made Silverwing choose him as her rider, though considering Silverwing and Vermithor's bond through their former riders, it's not surprising that Ulf and Hugh the Hammer band together and become the betrayers.

How does Ulf the White die?

Though Ulf's arc is just getting started in House of the Dragon, those who have read Fire & Blood will know that he'll ultimately use his dragon to betray the blacks, instead siding with the greens in an effort to gain more authority and land. He and Hugh the Hammer will torch Tumbleton after being sent to secure it for the blacks.

Source: HBO

Initially, the greens will take Hugh and Ulf under their wing, placating them while also plotting a way to destroy them. Hugh dies in a surprise attack, though Ulf's demise is much more thought out. Ser Hobert Hightower brings Ulf two casks of wine, one Dornish red and one Arbor gold, though the Arbor is poisoned. The Hightower then convinces him to drink it, and he ultimately succumbs to the poison in the wine.