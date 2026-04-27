Thousands Forced to Evacuate Stagecoach Mid-Festival — What Happened? "Please move quickly and calmly to the nearest exit." By Jennifer Farrington Published April 27 2026, 12:23 p.m. ET Source: TikTok/@kagan.brooks

Stagecoach Country Music Festival, one of the largest music festivals to take place each year since 2007, experienced quite the disruption on April 25, 2026, prompting an emergency evacuation of all guests just before 8 p.m. The event, which was held at the Empire Polo Club located in the Coachella Valley desert, also known for hosting the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, was interrupted by a bright red message screen stating “emergency evacuation” in all caps.

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It also stated: “The festival has been postponed until further notice. Please move quickly and calmly to the nearest exit.” While it didn’t only put a damper on attendees’ night as they waited for their favorite performers to take the stage, the event attracted roughly 80,000 people, per Far Out Magazine, so a calm and quick evacuation sounded like quite the ordeal to pull off. But the event organizers had a good reason to initiate the evacuation. Here’s why.

Why did Stagecoach 2026 evacuate?

Eventgoers attending Stagecoach Day 2 (April 25, 2026) were briefly evacuated from the grounds due to heavy wind gusts. So, blame the weather for the interruption. Apparently, the wind was blowing so hard that event organizer Goldenvoice grew concerned over attendee safety and plastered the emergency evacuation notice on the screens.

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According to NBC Palm Springs, attendees were also notified of the evacuation via the Stagecoach mobile app, with the promoter instructing them to leave the area and seek shelter in a safe location away from debris that could potentially be blown around by the wind, such as a vehicle or another protected area.

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After issuing the evacuation notice, attendees began sharing footage of the massive crowd attempting to exit out of the venue to comply with the alert, with strong winds very much visible. Some could even be seen covering their faces with their hats as they exited the premises.

But of course, many expressed how disappointed they were over having to leave early, with one TikToker sharing that she got kicked out of karaoke and was told to evacuate. She said she had waited all day to see Journey perform and only had about 40 more minutes to go before she and everyone else were told to leave.

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Sadly, Journey wasn’t the only set impacted by the high winds in Indio. Riley Green’s performance was also canceled. But it wasn’t only Stagecoach that saw its event affected by inclement weather. During Coachella 2026, Anyma’s closing set on the main stage was also canceled on April 11 due to high winds.

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Stagecoach resumed operations after a brief evacuation.

While many assumed Stagecoach Day 2 was over too soon given the emergency evacuation issued at around 8 pm., it only lasted for about an hour, with gates being fully reopened by 9 pm, NBC Palm Springs reported.