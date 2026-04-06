Mark This Date: It's When Riley Green Shows up on ‘Marshals’ "Who's tuning in to watch Riley Green on 'Marshals'? By Jennifer Farrington Published April 6 2026, 10:24 a.m. ET Source: Paramount

Mid February 2026 marked a pretty big moment in both television and country music, thanks to a major announcement that would connect the two (again) — singer and songwriter Riley Green would be bringing his talents to TV. That’s right, CBS announced on Feb. 19 via Instagram that Riley would be making his acting debut on the Yellowstone spin-off Marshals, playing the role of Garrett.

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It’s a pretty big deal for Riley’s fans (and even Yellowstone fans), considering he’s already a pretty big deal in music. But when Marshals premiered on March 1, 2026, and subsequent episodes were released, fans’ hopes were quickly shot down because Riley was nowhere in the picture. So now, fans wonder: When will Riley actually appear on Marshals? Don’t worry, his appearance is coming soon.

When is Riley Green on 'Marshals'?

Source: Paramount

Riley Green is slated to appear on Marshals in mid-April, which marks the middle of the season. More specifically, it looks like he’ll make his debut in Episode 8, titled “Blowback,” which airs on April 19.

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According to the storyline shared by Paramount, “Kayce and Cal struggle to reckon with their time at war when a former SEAL brother, Garrett (Riley Green), drifts back into their lives as they hunt a vicious enemy.” In the storyline for the previous episode, Episode 7, which airs on April 12, there’s no mention of Riley, so it’s safe to assume fans will see him guest star as Garrett during the April 19 episode.

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Who does Riley Green play on 'Marshals'? All about his character Garrett.

While some fans were initially confused about Riley’s character and thought he was playing Kayce Dutton’s friend Pete “Cal” Cavin, that role is actually played by Logan Marshall-Green. Riley plays the role of Garrett.

Riley opened up about his character in an interview with ExtraTV, explaining that Garrett is “a former Navy SEAL, was on the teams with Luke. He’s troubled,” he said. He added, “He’s got some issues from what they went through together back in the day. As he shows back up, he’s struggling to deal with all that, and Kayce is constantly trying to help him and bring him into that Western lifestyle and what they have out there as Marshals. It’s a pretty vulnerable character.”

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So fans not only get to see an old friend of Kayce’s show up, but he’s also expected to add more depth to the storyline, especially since both he and Kayce are dealing with some serious personal issues (remember, Kayce did lose his wife).

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Aside from their on-screen connection, it seems Riley and Luke also share a friendship off-screen, which may have helped Riley land the role of Garrett. In a TikTok shared on March 8, Riley gave a big thanks to his mom for supporting him and helping him reach the level of success he has in his music career, and he also thanked Luke for giving him the opportunity to come on the show. So it’s safe to assume Luke may have played a role in getting Riley on Marshals.