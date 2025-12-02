Riley Green Fans Seem to Think He's Got a Girlfriend — But Does He Really? Riley is the next hot Nashville star, but does he have a girlfriend? By Ivy Griffith Published Dec. 2 2025, 9:32 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

There's nothing quite like an up-and-coming hot music star to get the rumor mill grinding. Enter: Riley Green, country music superstar extraordinaire. With a career that appears to be booming and on a meteoric rise, Riley is the talk of the town. Which means he's also the talk of everyone's conspiracy theories, especially when it comes to his love life.

In 2025, rumors connected Riley to several fellow singers, and fans began to wonder: who exactly is Riley Green's girlfriend? Here's what we know about who the star country singer is dating and whether or not any of those previous rumors of girlfriends have any substance.

Who is Riley Green's girlfriend?

It's not surprising that people are wondering about Riley's relationship status. After all, there are few heartthrobs in Hollywood or Nashville that escape the hordes of adoring fans, and Riley is no exception. Fans dream of catching his eye, or at least living vicariously through any partner he might choose. But while rumors of his past relationships may be unfounded, there's good news for hopeful fans.

While appearing on the In the Blind Podcast, host Eric Gunderson asked Riley if he's dating anyone. "Single," he answered quickly, adding, "That was an easy one." Eric asked, "How single?" To which the star playfully answered, "pretty damn."

Fans may be constantly pairing him up with fellow country singers in their minds, but Riley seems more than content to proclaim his single status to the world. At least, that's what he says now. Who knows what the future might hold? And there are plenty of country stars out there eager to work with him, so there's always hope for the future.

In the past, Riley has been linked to Megan Moroney and Ella Langley.

Unfortunately for Riley's happy bachelorhood and despite his good-natured protestations, he's not beating those allegations of having a girlfriend any time soon. In early 2025, fans were certain that Riley was dating fellow star Megan Moroney. However, in March 2025, Megan addressed the rumors.

Megan firmly told Rolling Stone, "Just because we're hanging out doesn't mean we're romantically dating. You know what I mean?" However, despite thinking people are going a little overboard in assuming that they're a couple, she doesn't "blame" these enthusiastic fans for their "FBI research" into her personal life and relationship status.

After Megan came Ella Langley. And given how the two of them look at one another when they perform together, it's easy to see why fans would assume they were a couple. But in September 2025, Ella also set the record straight.

