Matteo Bocelli Says He’s in Love, but He’s Not Giving Any Other Details "I was quite shy when I was little." By Mustafa Gatollari Published Dec. 1 2025, 4:08 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

Andrea Bocelli is one of Italy's most accomplished singers. The tenor's classical opera stylings are so beloved that they crossed over into pop music charts, and he's varied the type of music he's produced over his lifetime, amassing a remarkable body of work.

Article continues below advertisement

Andrea's son, Matteo, has followed in his father's musical footsteps. During the 2025 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, he performed in front of the New York crowd to promote his upcoming album, "Falling in Love." And it seems like the album is aptly named. That's because Matteo recently revealed that he is dating someone, but who?

Who is Matteo Bocelli dating?

During an interview with CBS Mornings ahead of his Turkey Day performance, Matteo remarked that he was indeed in love. "Yes, I am," he told interviewer Gayle King when asked if there was a special someone in his life. But he didn't mention exactly who the person was.

Article continues below advertisement

The question didn't come out of nowhere. Matteo's most recent album is called "Falling in Love," and 11 of his tracks are all about being head over heels for someone. According to Decca Records U.S., this collection of songs is "steeped in elegance and raw emotion," and the assortment of songs "marks a new chapter" for the artist.

Source: MEGA

Article continues below advertisement

Furthermore, the site's write-up for the record calls "Falling in Love," "the album Matteo has always wanted to make: honest, cinematic, and deeply human." "Falling in Love" was officially released on Sept. 12, 2025, and folks can purchase the digital album on Decca Records' website, but it's also available to stream on Apple Music and Spotify.

Matteo opined on some of the reservations he had about singing in front of his father early on in his life in a 2022 interview with CBS News. While it's not hard to wonder how being the son of an acclaimed singer could affect one's entertainment career, Matteo shared that there was indeed trepidation about his renowned dad hearing his singing voice.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA

"Part of this being the son of, is that you cannot really make mistakes. I was quite shy when I was little, so I was singing more in front of my mom and less in front of my father," Matteo told CBS. However, the younger Bocelli said the moment this all changed for him was when he was 18 years old. "I had ... this beautiful chance to make a duet with my father. And that's where I realized that this passion was something bigger," he told the news agency.

Article continues below advertisement

Matteo's debut single, "Solo," came out in 2021. He not only went on to collaborate with his father, but he's also been able to perform with his half-sister Virginia, who also took in her father's musical footsteps. The singer is touring throughout the United States beginning Nov. 29 at Rancho Mirage in California, and will deliver his final performance in Huntington, N.Y., on Dec. 19.

In February of 2026, he's slated to sing in front of the Festival de Vina crowd in Chile. People also spoke with Matteo more in-depth about his work, where he dished out on some details surrounding his first debut album, "Matteo," which was released in 2023.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA

The singer said that due to the social-distancing constraints of COVID-19, he was unfortunately unable to work in the same room as music producers while creating the album. Nonetheless, he maintains that he was proud of his first batch of songs, but "Falling in Love" was made in the way he had always dreamed of creating a record.

Article continues below advertisement

He added that he feels he's matured significantly since "Matteo" was released, and that he eschews comfort when creating music. "What I've learned so far is that you don't want to stay in the comfort zone. You want to stay somewhere where you're very motivated, where you're stimulated."