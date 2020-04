Opera Singer Andrea Bocelli Went Blind as a Kid After a Sporting Accident

Andrea Bocelli is one of the most well-known opera singers around the world for his fusion of pop and classical music. With chart topping international hits and collaborations with superstars, such as Celine Dion and Ed Sheeran, Andrea undoubtedly has one of the most mesmerizing and beautiful voices in the world.

This summer, the 61-year-old is supposed to embark on a world tour, but the novel coronavirus pandemic may force the artist to cancel or reschedule a few dates.