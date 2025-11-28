Lady Gaga's Little Sister Natali Just Made Her Major Fashion Debut Lady Gaga's younger sister was recently celebrated after debuting her fashion for Vegas Fashion Week. By Ivy Griffith Published Nov. 28 2025, 12:04 p.m. ET Source: Instagram / @nataligermanottadolan

Everyone knows Stefani Germanotta, aka Lady Gaga, with her international appeal and enough hit songs to make her one of music's biggest stars. But did you know that her sister is also making a big break into the world of fame and artistic accomplishment?

Natali Germanotta, Gaga's younger sister, recently made her big debut into the world of international fashion, proving that Gaga's propensity for groundbreaking fashion may actually be in their blood. Here's what we know about Natali and her big debut.

Here's what we know about Lady Gaga's sister, Natali.

Natali and her older sister were both born in New York City. Born in 1992, Natali also attended the Convent of the Sacred Heart, like Gaga. Yet whereas Gaga attended New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts, dropping out to pursue a career in music, Natali attended Parsons School of Design, where she studied fashion, according to Vanity Fair.

These days, Natali owns a sewing and costume design store in Las Vegas that offers showgirl-inspired designs, alongside her husband, Alex Dolan. And that showgirl aesthetic weaves through nearly all of Natali's designs.

In her early career, Natali designed costumes for the world tours supporting Artpop in 2013 and Cheek to Cheek in 2014. And eagle-eyed fans will note that she has appeared in a few of her sister's music videos through the years. Natali also worked as a stylist for Gaga's 2018 film A Star is Born. And now, her fashion is going international.

Natali's big fashion debut came in November 2025.

While she's nowhere near new to the fashion world, Natali made her big international debut in November 2025 when she was featured in Vegas Fashion Week to show off a piece that she made for her big sister: an iconic pink feathered coat.

The younger Germanotta told People, "It was made out of 60 boas that were all a custom blush pink color, and they were all hand-sewn onto this stretch mesh base that we made. So it was super lightweight, and we lined the coat inside and out because we felt it’s really important for when she does a reveal. That’s why we always do these really big drama coats in the beginning, and then you have a huge reveal moment underneath."

She added, "I just remember the actual process of hand-sewing, like, feather boas; it’s hard to do. They’re really difficult to stitch through.” Natali first made the coat in 2021, but said that it felt right to bring it back out for the Vegas show, because it felt like the right kind of fashion for the Nevada city.