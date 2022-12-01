Andrea Bocelli's Children Inherited His Impressive Musical Talent

The tenor welcomed his sons Matteo and Amos, in 1995 and 1997 respectively, with his first wife, Enrica Cenzatti, according to The U.S. Sun. The couple divorced in 2002, and Andrea went on to meet his second wife, Veronica Berti, per Yahoo! Interestingly, the pair moved in together the night they met at a party. It would be a decade before they added their daughter, Virginia, to the family. In 2014, Andrea and Veronica said “I do,” per Classic FM.