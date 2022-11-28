Andrea Bocelli Has Been Happily Married to His Wife, Veronica Berti, for Almost a Decade

So, he sang her "Occhi Di Fata" ("Fairy’s Eyes") while at the party, and the rest was history. No, literally. Andrea explained to The Guardian, "It was the quickest, speediest start, because we moved in with each other that same night." Talk about love at first sight!

On their 25-year age gap, Andrea said "Big age gaps are a tradition in my family — my own father and mother have one. Plus, I am very religious, and age difference is something you see a lot in biblical marriages."