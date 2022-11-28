Andrea Bocelli Has Been Happily Married to His Wife, Veronica Berti, for Almost a Decade
In terms of success as a singer, few in history can hold a candle to Andrea Bocelli. The Italian tenor singer and multi-instrumentalist has been wowing legions of fans worldwide for decades now, topping charts and solidifying himself as one of the greatest singing voices in the history of music.
Naturally, fans know about all that can be known about Andrea's career thanks to his sheer success, but what about when he isn't on stage? Namely, who is his wife, and what do we know about the rest of his family? Keep reading to find out!
Who is Andrea Bocelli's wife?
As his wife previously told The Guardian, "effectively the marriage began when we met." Indeed, it is that level of whirlwind romance that has earmarked Andrea and Veronica Berti's time as a married couple. Back in 2002, Andrea and Veronica were attending the same party when the former caught the singer's eye. Fresh off of a divorce from his first wife, Enrica Cenzatti, Andrea was as interested as can be in the then-18-year-old Veronica.
So, he sang her "Occhi Di Fata" ("Fairy’s Eyes") while at the party, and the rest was history. No, literally. Andrea explained to The Guardian, "It was the quickest, speediest start, because we moved in with each other that same night." Talk about love at first sight!
On their 25-year age gap, Andrea said "Big age gaps are a tradition in my family — my own father and mother have one. Plus, I am very religious, and age difference is something you see a lot in biblical marriages."
Andrea and Veronica dated for over a decade before officially tying the knot in 2014. The couple have been happily together ever since, and have performed live jointly at a variety of engagements over the years.
Who are Andrea Bocelli's children?
Throughout the course of his two marriages, Andrea has become a father on three separate occasions. When he was still with his first wife, Enrica, he became the father of two sons: Matteo and Amos. Amos was born in 1995 and Matteo was born in 1997.
Two years before Andrea officially tied the knot with Veronica, the duo became parents to Andrea's third child and their first together, a daughter named Virginia.
What is Andrea Bocelli's net worth?
When you're as famous and successful as Andrea Bocelli is, odds are that you've made quite a bit of money in the process of it all. Well, according to Celebrity Net Worth, Andrea has netted somewhere around $100 million throughout his career. Ever since he emerged onto the music scene in 1992, Andrea has gone on to be regarded as one of the greatest living singers on the planet.