Jordan Davis Met His Wife in a Hotel Elevator — Dive Into Their Love Story
By Risa Weber Published Dec. 1 2025, 4:26 p.m. ET

Before Jordan Davis's country music career kicked off, he found love in an unlikely place. He met his future wife, Kristen O'Connor, in a hotel elevator.

They've now been married for eight years, as of 2025, and they have four children together. Here's what we know about Kristen and their love story.

Kristen calls herself a "wifey," "mama," "lover of rosé," and a "Nashvillian."

Kristen's Instagram profile is full of pictures of Jordan and their kids. She seems to enjoy supporting her husband's career, planning fun events for their children, and going on family trips together. People writes that she is an attorney.

Jordan and Kristen met when Jordan flew to Nashville for his college roommate's wedding, and Kristen was attending her sorority sister's wedding, per Country Now. Although the weddings were completely separate, they were taking place in the same hotel. Davis shared, "We ended up meeting after the wedding, down in the lobby of the Holiday Inn Express in Houma."

Kristen and her friends were going up to her room to grab something when she ran into Jordan and his friends in the elevator. Jordan's friends were carrying a bottle of tequila, and they all took shots in the elevator together. Kristen shared, "We rode the elevator up and down with them for, I don’t know, it felt like a long time, it was probably five or 10 minutes. But mind you, there were only three or four floors in the hotel so we were just up and down having a party."

Jordan was so smitten that he changed his flight so he could spend more time with Kristen. They married in 2017, and Jordan has written multiple songs about her.

Jordan Davis and Kristen have four kids.

Kristen lists her kids' names in her Instagram bio: Eloise Larkin, Locklan Joseph, Elijah Patrick, and Sadie Cecilia. Jordan is also proud of their children, revealing to Country Now that he has a necklace that lists his kids' birthdays.

Their youngest child, Sadie, was born on July 2, 2025. After Sadie arrived, Jordan shared, "We're back home and the kids are obsessed with their new baby sister…Thank y’all so much for the messages and well wishes…God is good and I am so pumped I get to be her Dad."

When the couple found out that they were expecting a fourth child, Jordan jokingly shared his worries about juggling four kids in an Instagram post. He said, "What's better than 3 is 4. That's where we're going to be at come June. Baby Davis #4, look out!" per People. He continued, "And you may be thinking, 'How's this dude going to do it?' Well, this dude's thinking the same thing. But the dude abides."

Jordan told Taste of Country that they won't be having more children after baby number four. He revealed that the fourth pregnancy was actually a surprise, but they rolled with it. "Me and Kristen weren't really trying to have another kid," he shared, adding, "I'm telling you right now, it's over, bro."