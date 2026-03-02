Can You Watch 'Marshals' on Paramount Plus? Tune Into the Show on These Networks Marshals may have an exclusive network home. By Tatayana Yomary Updated March 2 2026, 2:24 p.m. ET Source: Paramount Plus

Calling all Yellowstone fans! Although the show ended with five seasons in 2024, there’s a lot more story to tell. Sure, there are a few spinoffs available to watch, but Kayce Dutton lovers will enjoy the newest sequel, Marshals. Centered around Kayce joining the elite U.S. Marshals unit, the synopsis shares that viewers will watch him and the team “bring range justice to Montana.”

Fans are wondering whether the show will be a Peacock exclusive. After all, since it’s the sequel to the hit series, it’d only be right for showrunners to follow suit. However, rumblings suggest that showrunners are entering a new era on all fronts, meaning the show will likely stick to one network rather than a bundled offering. So, can you watch Marshals on Paramount Plus?

Can you watch 'Marshals’ on Paramount Plus?

If you’ve already tuned into Marshals, then you're likely aware that CBS stands as the show’s home. However, for folks who prefer to use streamers, you’ll be happy to learn that Marshals will be available for streaming on Paramount Plus.

Your Paramount Plus subscription tier determines when and how you can access the series. For starters, Paramount Plus Essential users can only watch the show the next day after it airs. However, Paramount Plus Premium users can watch the show on the date of airing, since it airs on CBS’s schedule.

Following its March 1 premiere date, the show will air Sundays at 8 p.m. EST. Fans can expect 13 episodes for Season 1 that will run through the end of May 2026.

How can you watch 'Marshals' if you don’t have cable?

In the age where cable prices can be pretty steep, most folks turn to live TV apps to catch up on their favorite shows. Luckily, Marshals will be available on a few apps for those who are picky.