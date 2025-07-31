'Tulsa King' Star Neal McDonough's Net Worth Has Him 'Walking Tall'
The actor said Hollywood once turned on him.
Fans are curious about Tulsa King star Neal McDonough's net worth after the actor revealed that Hollywood once turned on him. Neal has been in show business for more than 30 years, having begun acting in 1990. In that time, the accomplished actor amassed more than 100 credits and has acted alongside some of the biggest stars in Hollywood, per IMDb.
However, during an appearance on Tim Green's Nothing Left Unsaid, he revealed that Hollywood turned on him after the married actor refused to kiss another woman on screen. TMZ was the first to report the interview. Neal has been married to Ruvé McDonough since 2003, and the couple has five children, per People. His wife doesn't mind if he kisses another woman onscreen, but he does, and he said he lost "everything" as a result, and now, folks are wondering about his net worth.
Neal McDonough's net worth is pretty good — despite his Hollywood hiatus.
Neal has an impressive net worth of $3 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. He began acting in 1990 with a role as a dockworker in the movie Darkman. Some of his early projects include the TV series China Beach and Quantum Leap. He went on to have roles in numerous TV shows, including NYPD Blue, The Incredible Hulk, Diagnosis Murder, Band of Brothers, Rogue, Yellowstone, and Tulsa King.
He has also acted in the films Minority Report with Tom Cruise and Walking Tall with Dwayne Johnson.
Neal McDonough
Actor, writer, producer
Net worth: $3 million
Birth date: February 13, 1966
Birthplace: Dorchester, Massachusetts
Marriages: Ruvé McDonough(Née Robertson)
Children: Morgan, Catherine, London, Clover, and James
Education: Syracuse University
The actor has been in countless TV shows, and he is currently starring in the movie The Last Rodeo. The film is about a 50-year-old man who returns to bull riding after a family crisis. The movie also stars Mykelti Williamson and Christopher McDonald. Neal wrote the film and said his wife, Ruvé, plays his deceased wife in a flashback in the film. He said he was never comfortable kissing women onscreen, and Hollywood didn't understand it.
"I'd always had in my contracts that I wouldn't kiss another woman on screen," he said. "And my wife didn't have any problem with it. It was me really who had a problem."
"Intimacy is a whole different thing for me," he added. "So, when I wouldn't do it, and they couldn't understand it. Hollywood just completely turned on me... For two years, I couldn't get a job, and I lost everything you could possibly imagine."
"Not just houses and material things, but your swagger, your cool, who you are, your identity, everything," he continued. "My identity was an actor and a really good one. And once you don't have that identity, you're kind of lost in a tailspin. And I was in a big ugly tailspin for a couple of years."
Neal said he began drinking heavily, but his wife helped him get out of his slump.
The Last Rodeo is available on Amazon Prime.