The Season 4 Finale of 'Yellowstone' Captures Kayce's Vision Quest — What Did He See?By Leila Kozma
Jan. 3 2022, Published 9:13 a.m. ET
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for the Season 4 Finale of Yellowstone.
Topping the Season 3 Finale of Yellowstone is far from an easy task, but Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan pulled it off seamlessly. At the beginning of the hour, Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) convinces her old man to let her stay on the ranch. The episode picks up swiftly afterward, capturing a prison sentencing, an impromptu wedding officiated by a kidnapped priest, and a very Oedipal-feeling murder. And let's not forget about Kayce Dutton's (Luke Grimes) vision quest. What did he see?
Several visions appeared to Kayce Dutton during his four-day spiritual adventure. What did he see?
Kayce is advised to undertake the Hanbleceya, the vision quest, after taking up a newly-found interest in his spirit animal, a wolf. He agrees to spend several days in nature without food and water to work out what's going on. The aim of the sacred ritual? To find out why his supposed spirit animal has been so active lately. The Season 4 Finale of Yellowstone finds Kayce in the wild, with only a fur to keep him warm.
Kayce Dutton also saw Lee, the 'Yellowstone' brother that died.
One of the first entities to appear is an owl, which swiftly flies past the fragile structure enclosed by tinsel-like garlands. Later on, Lee Dutton (Dave Annable), Kayce's older brother who died in Season 1, Episode 1 of Yellowstone, pays him a visit, imploring Kayce to open the door. Kayce tells him he can't.
Lee's face then transforms into that of a dead man, with blood streaming down his severed chin. "This is your vision. This is your destiny," he bellows. Lee then morphs into an unclad Avery (Tanaya Beatty). "It's just a dream," she says. "It's just a dream."
Lee wears a Livestock Agent uniform throughout the conversation. He might have appeared during the Hanbleceya because Kayce was implicated in his death, having tried to stop him from guiding the cattle back from the Broken Rock Reservation to the Dutton ranch. Robert Long (Jeremiah Bitsui), Kayce's brother-in-law, shot Lee in Season 1, Episode 1 of Yellowstone. Kayce, in turn, shot and killed Robert.
Lee was the oldest of John's three children. Meanwhile, Avery is a former ranch hand who caused some trouble for Kayce and his now pregnant wife, Monica (Kelsey Asbille).
The Season 4 Finale of 'Yellowstone' also references Kayce's time as a U.S. Navy SEAL.
As part of the Hanbleceya, Kayce also has a brief flashback to his time as a U.S. Navy SEAL. One of his teammates steps on a bomb, triggering an explosion. Next, a group of armed men comes marching, shooting several others.
The Hanbleceya ends with the young woman, the wolf, appearing to Kayce. She tells him to open the doors and follow him. She then asks about what he can see. As Kayce explains, he has two paths ahead of him.
"I can help you walk the path, but you must choose it," she tells him.
Kayce wakes up to find Mo Brings Plenty on the other side of the structure. He tells him it's time to go home.
Unfortunately, we will have to wait until the Season 5 premiere of Yellowstone to find out which path Kayce ended up choosing.