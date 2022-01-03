The Season 4 Finale of 'Yellowstone' Captures Kayce's Vision Quest — What Did He See?

The Hanbleceya ends with the young woman, the wolf, appearing to Kayce. She tells him to open the doors and follow him. She then asks about what he can see. As Kayce explains, he has two paths ahead of him.

"I can help you walk the path, but you must choose it," she tells him.

Kayce wakes up to find Mo Brings Plenty on the other side of the structure. He tells him it's time to go home.