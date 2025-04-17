It's Possible The Who Fired Zak Starkey Because He Was Just Too Darn Loud "They’ve been like family to me," said Zak Starkey about The Who. By Jennifer Tisdale Published April 17 2025, 2:27 p.m. ET Source: YouTube/Rocca Kappa

Back in 2006, Pete Townshend had a website that included a diaries section. The co-founder and lead vocalist of the English rock band The Who often journaled about things that any regular civilian might ponder as well. Sometimes the entries were pretty banal, like the one about the time he dropped in to share that he was grateful that then-girlfriend Rachel Fuller could join him on some tour dates. Other times he would provide some behind-the-scenes looks at life in an iconic band.

Article continues below advertisement

On Dec. 4, 2006, Pete devoted an entire entry to drummer Zak Starkey, who joined the band a decade prior. It was titled "Zak and the Revision of History," and discussed the fact that he played drums for Oasis in 2005. Zak was apparently concerned about an interview Pete did for the Boston Globe that suggested a delay in touring was his fault. The entry is a bit boring, but at the end, Pete reveals that Zak had no interest in joining The Who permanently. He was fired 19 years later. Here's why.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Why was Zak Starkey fired from The Who?

"The band made a collective decision to part ways with Zak after this round of shows at the Royal Albert Hall," said a representative for the band to The Guardian. "They have nothing but admiration for him and wish him the very best for his future." Despite this amicable announcement, there was some drama between Zak and singer Roger Daltry at a show in March 2025.

According to the Metro, the singer and drummer got into a little tiff while performing at the Royal Albert Hall on March 30. At one point, Roger complained about the noise of drums, claiming he couldn't hear his vocals. During "The Song Is Over," which was the final song of the evening, Roger stopped the performance. "To sing that song I do need to hear the key, and I can’t," he said. "All I’ve got is drums going boom, boom, boom. I can’t sing to that. I’m sorry guys." The drums were turned down.

Article continues below advertisement

Zak Starkey was shocked by the decision to let him go from The Who.

Zak, who is the son of Beatles drummer Ringo Starr and his first wife Maureen Starkey, was shocked. He told People that he was proud of his time with The Who. "Filling the shoes of my Godfather, 'Uncle Keith,' has been the biggest honor and I remain their biggest fan. They’ve been like family to me," he added.

Article continues below advertisement

Possibly referencing the incident at Royal Albert Hall, Zak said, "After playing those songs with the band for so many decades, I’m surprised and saddened anyone would have an issue with my performance that night, but what can you do?" He also mentioned a medical emergency he had in January 2025 involving a blood clot in his right calf. "This is now completely healed and does not affect my drumming or running," he explained.