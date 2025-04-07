Was Blondie Drummer Clem Burke Married? Inside His Relationship Status Clem Burke was a founding member of the iconic rock group Blondie, as he remained a member of the band from its inception in 1975 until his death. By Danielle Jennings Published April 7 2025, 1:30 p.m. ET Source: Mega

The music world is mourning a member of its community, as Blondie drummer Clem Burke recently died after a battle with cancer. While music fans may know all about his legendary career, the details of his personal life are a bit more private, including his marriage.

Clem was a founding member of the iconic rock group Blondie, as he remained a member of the band from its inception in 1975 until his death in April 2025.

Was Clem Burke married?

Clem was married for 23 years to his wife, Ellen Burke, whom he wed in 2002. Ellen is said to have worked as a pediatric nurse when the couple began their relationship, according to The U.S. Sun, although further details about her career and life are unknown. Throughout the couple's decades-long marriage, they did not have any children together. Ellen has not publicly commented on the death of her husband.

How did Clem die?

On Sunday, April 6, Clem died after a private battle with cancer, according to Deadline. Following his death, remaining Blondie members Debbie Harry and Chris Stein released a statement via Instagram. As of now, there have been no public announcements regarding funeral arrangements or a memorial service.

Fellow Blondie members spoke out following Clem’s death.

“It is with profound sadness that we relay news of the passing of our beloved friend and bandmate Clem Burke following a private battle with cancer,” the statement began. “Clem was not just a drummer, he was the heartbeat of Blondie. His talent, energy, and passion for music were unmatched, and his contributions to our sound and success are immeasurable.”

“Beyond his musicianship, Clem was a source of inspiration both on and off the stage. His vibrant spirit, infectious enthusiasm and rock solid work ethic touched everyone who had the privilege of knowing him,” the statement continued.

“A self proclaimed ‘Rock & Roll survivalist’, he played and collaborated with numerous iconic artists, including Eurythmics, Ramones, Bob Dylan, Bob Geldof, Iggy Pop, Joan Jett, Chequered Past, The Fleshtones, The Romantics, Dramarama, The Adult Net, The Split Squad, The International Swingers, L.A.M.F., Empty Hearts, Slinky Vagabond, and even the Go-Go’s,” the statement read.

“His influence and contributions have spanned decades and genres, leaving an indelible mark on every project he was a part of. We extend our deepest condolences to Clem’s family, friends, and fans around the world. His legacy will live on through the tremendous amount of music he created and the countless lives he touched,” the statement added. “As we navigate this profound loss, we ask for privacy during this difficult time. Godspeed, Dr. Burke, Debbie, Chris, and the entire Blondie family.”

Throughout its tenure, Blondie has earned multiple Billboard number one singles, multiple multi-platinum albums totalling 40 million records sold worldwide, and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2006. Per The Independent, in a 2024 interview with MixDown Magazine, Clem shared his passion for music.