Legendary Blondie Drummer Clem Burke Dies at 70 — Details on His Cause of Death Clem Burke had hinted at a new Blondie album before his death. By Allison DeGrushe Published April 7 2025, 12:22 p.m. ET

The music world is mourning the loss of Clem Burke, the legendary drummer of Blondie, who passed away on Monday, April 7, 2025. The popular rock band confirmed his death in a statement on Facebook. He was 70 years old.

"It is with profound sadness that we relay news of the passing of our beloved friend and bandmate Clem Burke," the band wrote. "His legacy will live on through the tremendous amount of music he created and the countless lives he touched." Here's everything you need to know, including the cause of Clem Burke's death.

What was Clem Burke's cause of death?

In their heartfelt statement shared on social, Blondie revealed that Clem Burke died of cancer. The specific type of cancer he had has not been disclosed, but the band noted it was a "private battle." "Clem was not just a drummer; he was the heartbeat of Blondie. His talent, energy, and passion for music were unmatched, and his contributions to our sound and success are immeasurable," the band penned.

The tribute continued, "Beyond his musicianship, Clem was a source of inspiration both on and off the stage. His vibrant spirit, infectious enthusiasm, and rock-solid work ethic touched everyone who had the privilege of knowing him."

Blondie also highlighted Clem’s far-reaching influence beyond his time with the band. The statement described him as a "self-proclaimed 'Rock & Roll survivalist,'" noting that Clem's career as a session drummer led him to work with a diverse array of artists, including Bob Dylan, Eurythmics, The Ramones, Joan Jett, The Fleshtones, Bob Geldof, The Romantics, The Go-Go's, and many others.

"His influence and contributions have spanned decades and genres, leaving an indelible mark on every project he was a part of," the band added. They concluded their message by offering their "deepest condolences" to Clem's loved ones and fans. "Godspeed, Dr. Burke," wrote members Debbie Harry and Chris Stein, signing on behalf of the entire Blondie family.

Clem Burke was writing a memoir at the time of his death.

In June 2024, Clem Burke spoke with Psychedelic! Baby Mag about his remarkable career, revealing his excitement about future projects. He hinted at the release of a new Blondie album in 2025 and shared that he was nearing the completion of his memoir. When asked about his upbringing and early musical influences, the drummer didn't directly answer the question. Instead, he focused on his upcoming endeavors, offering a glimpse of what was supposed to come.

"Regarding my upbringing and other questions about Blondie, I can tell you that I've nearly completed my memoir, which will be published by Hachette in the States and HarperCollins in the UK soon," he said. "Also, we've recorded a new Blondie album scheduled for early 2025. We're considering a few special ways to promote it, such as residencies around the world and possibly a video album project similar to what we did with the Eat to the Beat album."