'Dennis the Menace' Star Jay North Dies at 73 — His Cause of Death Revealed

Former child actor Jay North, best known for his role as the lovable yet mischievous Dennis Mitchell on Dennis the Menace, has sadly passed away. His death was confirmed by Laurie Jacobson, a close friend of his for 30 years, via a statement on social media.

"As many of his fans know, he had a difficult journey in Hollywood and after ... but he did not let it define his life," Laurie wrote on Facebook. "He had a heart as big as a mountain, loved his friends deeply." What happened to him? Here's everything you need to know, including the cause of Jay North's death.

What was Jay North's cause of death?

In her social media post, Laurie shared that Jeannie Russell, who played Margaret Wade on Dennis the Menace, called her and her husband, Jon Provost, to inform them of Jay's passing. Laurie revealed that Jay had been battling cancer, later identified as colon cancer, per The Hollywood Reporter, for several years. He died "peacefully at home" on Sunday, April 6, 2025, at noon EST.

"He called us frequently and ended every conversation with, 'I love you with all my heart.' And we loved him with all of ours," Laurie penned. "A lifelong friend of Jon's, a brother to Jeanne, and a dear friend to me, we will miss him terribly. He is out of pain now. His suffering is over. At last, he is at peace."

Jay North rose to fame thanks to 'Dennis the Menace.'

Jay North's career as a child actor began in the late '50s, with several projects lined up. At just 7 years old, he became a household name for his portrayal of the kind-hearted yet misbehaving Dennis Mitchell on Dennis the Menace, based on the comic strip by Hank Ketcham. However, behind the scenes, Jay faced significant challenges — his acting success came at the expense of a carefree childhood, a fate shared by many child stars.