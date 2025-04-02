'Top Gun' Actor Val Kilmer Dies at Age 65 — His Cause of Death Revealed In his later years, Val Kilmer struggled with various health issues. By Allison DeGrushe Published April 2 2025, 9:33 a.m. ET Source: Paramount Pictures

The entertainment industry is mourning the loss of one of its most gifted actors, Val Kilmer. His daughter, Mercedes, confirmed the news to The New York Times. He was 65 years old.

Val had stepped away from the spotlight in recent years due to a few health challenges, including a battle with throat cancer, which had deeply impacted his life. Here's everything you need to know, including the cause of Val Kilmer's death.

Source: Mega

What was Val Kilmer's cause of death?

Val Kilmer's daughter, Mercedes, revealed that pneumonia was the cause of her father's death. While many fans may assume the pneumonia was a complication stemming from his former battle with cancer, Mercedes took the opportunity to set the record straight.

She explained that Val had been diagnosed with throat cancer in 2014 and, after a long and difficult journey, had successfully recovered. His death, she clarified, was not directly tied to the cancer but rather the sudden onset of pneumonia.

Born on Dec. 31, 1959, Val Kilmer became a household name with roles in several comedy films before skyrocketing to fame in the iconic action film Top Gun. He went on to deliver memorable performances in Tombstone, True Romance, Heat, and as Jim Morrison in The Doors, earning critical acclaim along the way.

Following his cancer diagnosis, Val Kilmer underwent a tracheal procedure that left him with lasting vocal cord damage, severely affecting his ability to speak. He also underwent chemotherapy and two tracheotomies as part of his treatment. In 2020, the Top Gun: Maverick star released his memoir, I'm Your Huckleberry: A Memoir, and the 2021 documentary Val, which chronicled his health battles and his extraordinary career, premiered at the 74th Cannes Film Festival to widespread praise.