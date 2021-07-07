Actor Val Kilmer Is Opening up About His Throat Cancer in a New Documentary

Anyone who's head of the name Val Kilmer probably recognizes the actor from his appearances in movies like Top Gun, Batman Forever, and Real Genius. As time has gone on, he's taken a step back from the spotlight. Every so often he'll do an interview to promote a new project, like his memoir I'm Your Huckleberry and his upcoming documentary.

But one struggle Val has been dealing with for years is his throat cancer. Even though he says he no longer has cancer, the effects will last him the rest of his life. Now, his voice is a lot different than fans may remember, and he has to eat through a tube that's directly connected to his stomach. But a lot of people are wondering how he got throat cancer in the first place.