'Top Gun: Maverick' Fans Are Dying to Know if Penny Was in the First Film

If you plan on seeing Top Gun: Maverick, prepare for one of the most nostalgic cinematic experiences of your life. But, if you've already seen the long-awaited sequel, there's no doubt you noticed the several meaningful callbacks to its 1986 predecessor.

From everyone singing along to "Greats Balls of Fire" in the bar, to Maverick (Tom Cruise) riding his motorcycle and challenging a plane to a race, the film is full of significant references for all to enjoy and reflect on.