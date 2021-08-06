Val Kilmer's Kids Say He's Very Proud of the New Documentary About Him

For a time, Val Kilmer was one of the biggest movie stars on the planet. He had starring roles in everything from Heat to Batman Forever, and his career suggested that he would be famous for decades to come. In recent years, though, Val has faded from the spotlight, and a new documentary, simply titled Val, explains why. As the documentary uncovers more about Val's life, many are also wondering about what the actor's relationship to his kids is like.

Who are Val Kilmer's kids?

As Val details, Val Kilmer has two kids, Jack and Mercedes, and because the actor is still recovering from throat cancer, they've been giving many of the interviews to promote the new documentary. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight (via CNN), Jack and Mercedes said that their father was doing well after undergoing a tracheotomy as part of his treatment for throat cancer.

Source: Getty Images

“It’s very emotional for him to watch it and we wish he could be here but, you know, he’s here in spirit and he’s just so proud of this and that people get to see a side of him that has never been seen before,” Jack said during the interview. Jack narrates Val, which takes a look at the actor primarily through home movies he's shot over the course of his life.

Because of the tracheotomy, Val now has to speak with help from a device. Jack added that his father was happy to have his son speaking for him. “We sort of brought him in and there is a scene in the movie where he comes into the studio and I am there and we embrace and it was sort of a surprise for him,” Jack explained. “It was something that really means a lot to him.”